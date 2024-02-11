Gators men's basketball earns second win over ranked opponent

The Florida Gators men's basketball team has had multiple opportunities to eliminate top opponents this season. Although they had a Quadrant 1 record of just 1-7 in their game on Saturday, they had another chance to earn a decisive victory against the No. 12 Auburn Tigers.

At 15:08 in the second half, sophomore guard Riley Kugel held the ball at the top of the key as the shot clock wound down. He pulled it from deep and a foul sent it flying to the ground.

As the crowd at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center waited impatiently, the referee's whistle sounded and the ball trickled through the net as UF's lead grew to 61-35 at 15:04 and put the match out of reach.

The Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC) defeated Auburn (19-5, 8-3 SEC) 81-65 in front of 10,808 at the ODome on Saturday.

From start to finish, best effort of the year, said head coach Todd Golden. They {Auburn} are playing as well as anyone. And then we go out and we play our best game of the year.

The crowd was hostile and electric from the start of the match. The Gators used the momentum of the home crowd to take an early 9-0 lead. Auburn entered the game with the third-best defensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom.

We wanted to get this game off to a quick start, you know, just kind of feed off the crowd,” graduate student guard Zyon Pullin said. I think we're off to a good start.

UF was efficient offensively opening the game 4 of 6 from the field. The Gators backcourt led the way in the opening minutes. Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Pullin scored 14 of the team's first 19 points.

The Gators held a 10-point lead before the second media timeout. The Tigers desperately needed to find some offensive rhythm after opening the game 3-of-12 from the field and just 1-of-7 from deep.

Auburn found itself in a deep hole after a 12-2 Florida run in 4:33 of play. The Tigers' offensive woes continued as they trailed 28-11 at 7:44 while trailing only 25% of the land.

Kugel came off the bench for Florida and wasted no time making an impact. The shifty guard showed off his versatility on offense with a corner 3-pointer and a huge dunk in transition that had the crowd erupting.

The Tigers switched their defense to a 2-3 zone in hopes of slowing Florida's offensive surge in the winding minutes of the first half. The Gators went scoreless on the next three trips offensively amid a 5-0 Auburn run.

Florida had a strong team defensive performance in the first half. The Gators forced eight turnovers at the break while scoring 11 points off Auburn's misfortunes.

The Gators backcourt kept Auburn's guards in check on the perimeter. The Tigers backcourt shot just 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half.

UF never trailed in the first half and took a 42-26 halftime lead. Clayton Jr. and Pullin led the way with 11 and nine points, respectively.

The Tigers were contained on the glass largely thanks to sophomore center Micah Handlogten, who pulled down five rebounds at the break.

The fact that Micah had a good game was definitely a big part of it, Clayton Jr. said. Our bigs did a great job stopping them.

Auburn junior forward Johni Broome entered the contest averaging just over 16 points per game. However, his talents were contained in the first half with just five points.

“We just wanted to run him bodies and make it really difficult for him and make him think about something every time he caught the ball,” Golden said.

As the second half began, Florida kept its foot on the gas. Clayton Jr. scored seven points in the first two minutes to extend the Gators' lead to 50-31 at the 17:52 mark.

Despite a quiet first-half performance, junior guard Will Richard scored his first points of the contest on a layup after grabbing a huge offensive rebound under the hoop.

A 6-0 run gave Florida its largest lead of the game at 64-35 with 13:55 to play. However, maintaining leads late in games has been a problem for the Goldens team this season.

As the lead grew to 29 points, UF still had to execute at a high level in the final minutes of the game.

However, they refused to let that lead slip away in the second half. Kugel continued his remarkable play by eclipsing the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season.

At halftime, the message was simple, Golden said. It's time for us to grow up a little.

The Tigers found some rhythm midway through the second half while going on a 5-for-6 shooting streak from the field.

But instead of getting complacent, UF handled a desperate Tigers team in the second half. Auburn didn't put together a run higher than 7-0 in the second half, allowing the Gators to maintain control of the score.

Florida held a 77-54 lead before a media timeout with 3:37 left. UF's offense was stagnant down the stretch. The Gators went on an 0-of-14 shooting streak and failed to put together a field goal in the final minutes.

But they used the free throw line late in the game, amid their shooting woes, to put the game out of reach. Clayton Jr. hit back-to-back free throws to extend the Gators' lead to 81-63 with less than a minute to play as UF cruised to a victory.

Three Gator guards led the way for UF's offense. Kugel came off the bench and had an impressive performance with a team-high 22 points. Clayton Jr. made four 3-pointers in the game en route to another 20-point performance. Pullin rounded out Florida's offense with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“It’s a great program win,” Golden said.

Next, Florida faces LSU on Wednesday at the ODome. The alert is scheduled for 8 p.m.

