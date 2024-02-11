Divina de Campo wears incredible protest outfit to Parliament





Divina de Campo made waves with a shocking protest dress as she attended an LGBT History Month event at Parliament House just days after Rishi Sunak's derogatory anti-trans joke. When the drag artist and singer was first invited to an LGBT History Month reception at Parliament House, she even considered attending. Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has been rampant within Westminster for years now, but in recent times it has taken a turn for the worse. Divina De Campo literally made headlines during an act of protest in Parliament this week. (BBC) Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sparked widespread outrage and disgust when he made a trans joke in front of Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey. While most condemned Sunak's comment, for which the prime minister refused to apologize, LGBTQ+ advocates pointed out that the same MPs and media figures who criticized him for making the joke have a history of spreading anti-trans rhetoric, whether in or within Parliament. paper. Ultimately, Divina de Campo decided she would attend the Parliament reception – but in a dress that was sure to turn heads. On Wednesday, February 7, she showed up to the event wearing a red wig and a black and white dress that looked like crumpled newspaper. Upon closer inspection, the dress makes headlines that have been written about LGBTQ+ people over the past decade, as well as statistics about LGBTQ+ hate crimes. Talk to Attitude about how the protest dress was pulled down, de Campo recalls: A lot of people commented on the dress and said: This is incredible, and then I said: Read it. And they said: Oh OK wow OK. This kind of response. She continued: And I think that's a problem at Westminster; these people don't think words have power; they don't think that words have concrete consequences. Because it's just a game. But it's not a game; it's real life for the rest of us. What is said in this forum has concrete consequences for us. De Campo explained that she wanted to take the words that MPs and ministers had carelessly broadcast to the world and return them to them in a work of art. The drag star received widespread praise for her bold outfit, with fans and followers praising and praising her for speaking up so boldly for the LGBTQ+ community in a room full of MPs and ministers. De Campo explained that she wanted to take the words that MPs and ministers had carelessly broadcast to the world and return them to them in a work of art. (Getty Images) But as she stood at Westminster, shocking political figures with her outfit when they took a closer look, de Campo said she felt conflicted about being there. We were in this beautiful room with all this beauty around us and then there are people in the countryside who are starving and can't afford to heat their homes. And we were drinking champagne and going rah rah, we're not fabulous, she told the magazine. But I laid out what I wanted to do. I have spoken to quite a few MPs and expressed my concerns about anti-LGBT hatred to everyone. And my protest outfit was and will hopefully continue to be a reminder of the impact that harmful anti-LGBT rhetoric has on people.

