After Her Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza In A Red Floral Dress Is Your Cue To Stop And Take Notes





Sania Mirza always looks red in the spotlight Sania Mirza has left an indelible mark on the international tennis circuit. But her sartorial sensibilities can give most actresses and models a run for their money. Recently, the former world champion showed off her fashion sense by attending tennis player Rohan Bopanna's party. For the outing, she chose a cold-shouldered crimson midi dress with a fitted silhouette by designer Shahin Mannan. The simple and pretty ensemble featured silver floral prints with small black heart-shaped embroidery throughout. White stitching lines adorning the outfit and a front zipper gave a chic touch to her OOTD. Sania resorted to a minimal accessory set, choosing to wear a delicate pendant, gold pendants and bracelets accompanying a wristwatch. For makeup, she dusted her cheeks with blush with a pinch of highlighter, opted for glossy pink lips and muted smokey eyes. Her soft curls remained loose and cascaded over her shoulders. Also read: Sharara“> Parineeti's BFF Sania Mirza Sets the Wedding Guest Style Bar High in Festive Floral Decor Garbage Sania Mirza paints the city red Sania Mirza believes that anything is possible with sunshine and a little rose. We couldn't agree more. Putting a sporty spin on the Barbiecore women's trend, the tennis legend offered hints about our next boardroom meeting outfit. She relied on a hot pink silk satin shirt featuring loose sleeves and white buttons, while complementing it with formal, straight-leg beige pants. We love how her minimalism brought in maximum glamour. The gold bangles and hoops suited the vibrant basic aesthetic. Rosy cheeks, pink lip tint, winged eyeliner, and mascara-covered lashes amped up her makeup game. The finishing touches were received through her open wavy tresses. For a recent event, Sania Mirza won hearts in a luminous way long red dress, looking as regal as possible. The outfit featured ribbed detailing throughout and long balloon sleeves adding to the drama. Tied at the waist, the V-neck ensemble also featured a bold cutout on the leg. A gold choker and bracelets served as punch and panache. Dark smokey eyes, flushed cheeks, flesh colored lips and a carefully secured bun completed Sania's elegant avatar. Whether on or off the field, Sania Mirza's style diaries are worth bookmarking. Read also: Sania Mirza's embellished black pantsuit is a lesson in power dressing

