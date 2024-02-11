Deiondra Sanders wishes Coach Primes' son Shilo Sanders on his special day

Deiondra Sanders wished her brother Shilo Sanders a very happy birthday on Friday, as the Colorado student-athlete turned 24. Shiloh is the eldest child in the marriage of Pilar and Deion Sanders, who also gave birth to two other student-athletes, Shelomi and Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders worked under his father at Jackson State and Colorado.

Shilo had originally played for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC, but left the FCS once his father decided to launch his head coaching career with the Jackson State Tigers. Shilo, like his father before him, plays on the defensive secondary unit.

Shilo Sanders at Paris Fashion Week

In January, Shilo and Shadeur Sanders both deviated from their regular football duties to attend Paris Fashion Week and walk in Louis Vuitton's collective fall/winter men's show.

The show was hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Pharell Williams and marked one of the brothers' first ventures outside of the world of sports.

Pilar Sanders was delighted and marked the occasion with the following comment on her Instagram account:

“HEADLINER AT PARIS MENS FASHION WEEK TODAY was @pharrell the creative director of @louisvuitton and of course my two sons @shilosanders AND @shedeursanders!!!!! IT WAS AWESOME! words cannot express the excitement and pride of seeing my sons tearing down walls and doing exactly what their parents did, but earlier, faster and better!”

Shilo Sanders' 2023 season numbers

During the 2023 season, the senior safety recorded 67 tackles including 54 solo tackles and 13 assists. On top of that, Shilo Sanders had four forced fumbles and an interception. That interception was a pick six that Shilo returned for an 80-yard touchdown in Week 3 against Colorado State.

Sanders is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will look to put together a string of strong performances in 2024 to get there.



