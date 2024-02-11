Fashion
Discarded blankets and tablecloths get new life at Calgary fashion show
A fashion show held Saturday in Calgary helped convert Trash2Treasure in an effort to raise awareness about reducing overconsumption.
One dress was made from a blanket, while another was made from a dining table cloth.
The clothes presented on the catwalk at cSPACE disease loop was one of a kind.
All of the fabrics for these stunning pieces were donated by Goodwill and given a second life by creative hands.
“I think the dress is really comfortable at first,” said University of Calgary student and model Glory Okeleke. “I think just knowing that this has already been made from a quilt and seeing how it can be used and designed to create something beautiful is very special.”
Students from the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta organized the fashion show to combine fashion and environmental education, while encouraging a more conscious lifestyle.
“I think it's possible to recycle things we already have and reuse them,” said Nidhi Kotikalapudi, organizer of Trash2Treasure and co-founder of the Aquativity Project. “It's good to buy new things, but always thinking about it, what do we have in our closet? Is there anything we could share with our friends?
“Can we use what we have, even if we don’t know how to sew? Kotikalapudi continued. “Can we pair the same thing with different jeans, skirts or shorts? And when we get tired of it, can we do something else with it?
Kotikalapudi said working on the project gave students a way to combat feelings of eco-anxiety.
“I work with a lot of students who are really passionate and want to do something but they're like, what am I doing? That’s a really big question for people,” she said.
“They see it as a global problem. It's too big for me. I can't solve it myself. I think we can't solve it ourselves, but I think we can take these small actions in our community and think about the clothes that we buy and that's the point of the fashion show because everything is made from of recycled fabrics. said Kotikalapudi, a fourth-year biomedical sciences student at the University of Calgary.
The show featured nine outfits, each inspired by a distinct color of the Indian festival Navaratri reflected in colors of gray or more vibrant selections. The project organizer said she started with a gray view of the environment, but has since evolved, much like the renewal of the fabric from trash to treasure.
“I was in gray but I'm definitely now working towards the middle, more towards the yellows and greens because of the amount of talent and dedication that each of the volunteers and everyone here has put into the show. (It) has been amazing and it gives me a lot of hope that there are people who want to make a difference,” Kotikalapudi said.
The Aquativity Project was founded and supported by Ocean Wise Ambassadors.
The project was created in commemoration of the lives of all the victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, including two Ocean Bridge ambassadors, Danielle Moore and Micha Messent.
