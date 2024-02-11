New York Fashion Week Showcases Age-Defying Menswear





REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

Models display designs from the Sivan Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, the United States, February 9, 2024. NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York Fashion Week: The shows officially began on Friday, with four menswear designers showcasing their new collections. Y.Chroma, launched less than a year ago, aims to target the often overlooked middle-aged demographic. “My customers… stand in line at Starbucks and realize they're wearing the same clothes as every other guy, and they want to change that. It’s actually not an easy transition to make,” said founder Max Israel. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

A model presents a creation from the Sivan Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, the United States, February 9, 2024. Israel said the brand draws on Generation X heritage, infusing the laid-back essence of skate and surf culture with luxurious textiles and a refined aesthetic. “It's important because you're talking about 100 million men between the United States and Europe. They represent the majority of GDP and are completely excluded from fashion… We are going to change that,” Israel said. Designer Terry Singh, himself 57, returns with a collection that seeks to give each man he dresses a strong identity. “When you see him walking down the street, he has that look,” he said. Singh continued his tradition of using unconventional models. Brian St. John, for example, is the record label vice president whom Singh found having his photo taken on the street in New York. “Terry was explaining to my friend how to take better photos and orient them better. And then we exchanged Instagrams…and he contacted me and asked me to be on the show,” St. John said. Fashion brand Landeros also took to the catwalk in the morning session of the biannual Men's Day event, while designer Jack Sivan's label made its Fashion Week debut, focusing on soft tailoring and playful. Nearly 50 brands, including Carolina Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger and Brandon Maxwell, will present their collections during New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs through Wednesday. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

Models display designs from the Terry Singh Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, United States, February 9, 2024.

