Fashion
From BLACKPINK to THE SSERAFIM, K-pop's pantsless look sparks a fashion versus obscenity debate
Trend raises questions about empowerment and influence on young people
By Dong Sun-hwa
The K-pop industry is known for its pioneering and bold fashion statements, but the recent emergence of the “no pants” look – where individuals wear micro shorts or pair briefs with tights – has sparked a controversial debate.
One of the singers at the forefront of this hot but controversial trend is Huh Yun-jin, a member of the girl band LE SSERAFIM. The 22-year-old created buzz after wearing only gray briefs and black tights under a pink puffer jacket in a teaser for the group's upcoming EP, “Easy”, released on YouTube on January 26.
K-pop group (G)I-DLE also made headlines for making a similar wardrobe choice, with all four members wearing bodysuits without pants in the music video for their latest album, “Super Lady” , released in January. 29. SISTAR19, a sub-unit of the now-defunct girl group SISTAR, and BLACKPINK's Lisa also showcased pantsless fashion, which has been trending worldwide since last year.
In the United States, a legion of A-list stars, including Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, are known as pioneers of the trend.
The no-pants look, however, is not without controversy, particularly in the K-pop world where a large portion of fans are teenagers.
Concerns have been raised that younger fans could blindly imitate these styles, with some critics saying the trend represents a commercialization of sexuality disguised as fashion innovation.
“What if young students followed this trend to imitate K-pop singers?” » commented a user. “They are more sensitive than you think.”
Another wrote: “To me this looks like exhibitionist behavior seeking to get people's attention.” »
Kim Hyo-jung, a professor at the fashion industry department at Ewha Women's University, said the negative reactions, which perceive the no-pants style as “too bold,” are understandable.
“It's quite revealing and not many people can pull off such a bold look,” she told The Korea Times. “But from a philosophical or cultural perspective, fashion is a tool for self-expression that helps people openly display their personality and ideas. The no-pants look is emblematic of female confidence and empowerment .”
Kim noted that the no-pants trend in modern fashion shares a spirit of freedom with the miniskirts of the 1960s, each symbolizing significant cultural shifts in their respective eras.
“The era of extreme suppression of women's rights is over, so I would say that pantsless clothing has more to do with confidence than liberation,” Kim explained. “It sends the message that women today are confident and allowed to wear underwear-like outfits without fear of being judged by society.”
The history of the no-pants style dates back to the 1950s, when dancers wore tight dance clothes such as leotards to accentuate the shape and curves of their bodies. About 30 years later, the aerobic look gained popularity due to the aerobic exercise craze, leading to a rise in popularity of fluorescent clothing and leggings.
This style has evolved over the years and has resurfaced in fashion house collections in 2023 and has expanded beyond the catwalk, making its presence felt on red carpets as well as urban streets.
“It seems the no-pants look has a connection to the dancewear and aerobic look that stole the show decades ago,” Kim said.
“When the comfy look of sweatpants became popular before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, some industry insiders speculated that we might soon see a revival of more fitted outfits such as skinny jeans . However, it seems the no-pants look has outgrown its role. instead.”
Although the no-pants trend is likely to continue, Kim believes it may take some time for this style to be widely accepted and integrated into mainstream fashion and become more inclusive.
“Right now, it’s a fashion style reserved for a few,” Kim noted. “If it evolves into a more accessible style – like how bras have been incorporated into sportswear to achieve an athletic look – it will be able to appeal to more people.”
