No. 13 Baylor men's basketball prepares for hostile showdown with No. 4 Kansas





By Foster Nicolas | Sports writer With a three-game winning streak on the line, No. 13 Baylor men's basketball will face its third straight AP Top 25 opponent at No. 4 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Phog is also the site of ESPN College. Gameday, and the showpiece match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Bears (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) are just 1-20 all-time when playing in Lawrence, but they are one of only four teams to win in Allen Fieldhouse for the past five seasons. “One of the main things I would tell them is it’s just a field, just another arena,” graduate student forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “Yes, they have a great history, but at the end of the day, it’s just a basketball court. I went there, I won there. It will just be one great team against another. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears sit in second place in the Big 12 standings with an opportunity to pole vault with a game lead over the teams behind. But the team is treating it like any other game, according to Drew. “We know where we are in the standings and at the end of the day, every game counts as one,” Drew said. “You come to Baylor to play big games. Every match is a great match. But many people think College Gameday stands out a little more. Baylor has the difficult task of containing Kansas' (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) experienced roster, which includes senior center Hunter Dickinson, who is currently in the race for national player of the year. Drew said the team's goal is to limit Dickinson, even though that may be impossible. “I think it’s a blessing to have three quality big men like us,” Drew said. “At the same time, Hunter is a walking double-double. And the great players, you are not going to stop. You just want to contain and make things as difficult as possible. Junior guard Jayden Nunn added that a test like this gives Baylor the opportunity to solidify its status as a conference title contender. “We don’t really feel like we accomplished anything,” Nunn said of the team’s three-game winning streak. “We believe we still have a lot to accomplish. Some of the games we lost, we're still mad to lose. We are looking to do more. The Bears could be without the Big 12's best-performing bench player on Saturday. Drew said redshirt sophomore guard Langston Love was considered a game decision after limping off late in the second half against Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2024/02/09/no-13-baylor-mens-basketball-prepares-for-hostile-showdown-with-no-4-kansas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos