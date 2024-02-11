No. 3 men's tennis beats Florida, 4-3

Austin No. 3 Texas men's tennis (6-1) earned a 4-3 victory over Florida (3-4) Saturday afternoon at the Weller Indoor Tennis Center.

Florida won the doubles point with wins at Nos. 2 and 1, but the Longhorns responded by winning the first four singles matches to go 4-1 and finish with senior wins. Cleeve Harper at n°5, senior n°1 Eliot Spizzirri at #1, freshman Gilles-Arnaud Bailly at #2, sophomore #37 Jonas Braswell at No. 6. The remaining two singles matches then went to third-set superbreakers before resulting in two more points for Florida.

After the Gators took a 1-0 lead with the doubles point, Harper was first to finish in singles, recording a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 82 Tanapatt Nirundorn on Court 5. Harper started the match with a score of 3- 0, which was capped by a two-point score in the third game. Nirundorn held the next game for 3-1, but Harper responded by winning the next seven games, earning two point breaks along the way. With Harper leading 4-0 in the second set, both players held their serves for the rest of the match, with Harper holding a double point to win and tie the overall score, 1-1.

Spizzirri was next off the court in singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Adhithya Ganesan at No. 1. Spizzirri broke on a two point then held for a 2-0 advantage to open the match. Both players then held their next two serves before the Texas senior broke for 5-2 and then served out the set. The second started with three two-point breaks for a 2-1 lead for Spizzirri. Spizzirri won the next three games, earning another two-point break in the process. With Spizzirri leading 5-1, he forced two points for a match point, but Ganesan managed to fend him off for 5-2. However, Spizzirri held on in the next game to give the Horns a 2-1 lead.

Gilles-Arnaud Bailly extended the lead to 3-1 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aidan Kim on Court 2. Both players broke the first two games, with Bailly breaking on a double point for 1-1. The next break occurred in the sixth game where Bailly won two points for 4-2. The Texas freshman held the next game, then broke on another deuce to win the first set. Similar to the first set, both players broke the first two games to start the second. With the set tied 3-3, Bailly held on on a point for 4-3 and continued the momentum to a break then held, closing out the match.

The deciding game for Texas was Jonah Braswell's 6-3, 6-3 win over Kevin Edengren at No. 6. This victory marked the first time Braswell won an overall dual match for the Longhorns, doing so against his former team. Braswell opened the game on a 3-0 run before Edengren scored two points in game four. The next four games all went to serve, with Braswell taking two points for 4-2 in the sixth game. Leading 5-3, Braswell broke Edengren to win the first set. In the second, Edengren claimed the first break of game five for a 3-2 advantage, but Braswell broke back for 3-3 then took two points for 4-3, starting what would become a 4-0 run towards winning the match.

With the final match already won, Woldeab and Pierre-Yves Bailly finished their matches, both of which were decided by superbreakers.

Woldeab faced Nate Bonetto on Court 4, where the Texas senior won the first set, 7-6 (5). Woldeab found themselves down 4-2, before storming back to take a 5-4 lead. Both players would continue to serve, leading to a tiebreaker. There, Woldeab faced an early 3-0 deficit before clawing back by holding her next two serves and following with a mini-break two points later to cut Bonetto's lead to 4-3. Similarly, Woldeab managed to hold her next serves for a 5-4 advantage, before landing another mini-break two points later for a 6-5 lead. Woldeab then held his last serve, which won him the first set. The second set saw Woldeab take the lead, 4-2, before Bonetto went on a 4-0 run to win and set up a superbreaker. With Woldeab leading 5-2, Bonetto responded with a 4-0 score for a 6-5 advantage. The Texas senior responded with a mini-break for 7-6, but Bonetto pulled back to take an 8-7 lead. Bonetto then forced another mini-break for 9-8 and closed the match on his serve for the 10-8 victory.

Pierre-Yves Bailly then also fell in another superbreaker against No. 89 Jeremy Jin, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 1-0 (11) at No. 3. While Bailly led the first set 4-3, he held on for a score of two. point for 5-3. Jin responded with a hold then broke on a deuce point for 5-5 which had been a set point for Bailly. Both players then held their next serves, establishing a tiebreaker. Leading 4-3, Bailly created separation in the tiebreaker by breaking both of Jin's serves for 6-3, then held on for the 7-3 victory in the first set. However, Jin responded to the tiebreaker loss with a 4-0 score to open the second set. Bailly weathered the storm with two point breaks for 4-1 and 5-2, but Jin broke the final game of the set for a 6-2 victory. The superbreak was a see-saw affair, which never featured a lead greater than two points, including a 4-2 advantage for Bailly. Jin's first lead came after breaking two serves from Bailly for 5-4, which Jin then increased to 6-4 on serve. Bailly went on a 4-0 run to lead, 8-6, then got a match point at 9-8, but Jin regained the advantage, 10-9, after holding his serves, and the players exchanged points until Jin broke. for a 13-11 victory.

Earlier in doubles, the tandem composed of Woldeab and Pierre-Yves Bailly lost their match to the No. 58 duo of Kim and Bonetto, 6-4, at No. 2. The first four games of the match were all held, with the first two decided by two points. Kim and Bonetto first broke for a 3-2 advantage, then held on for 4-2. The Texas duo responded in the next game by holding on to a deuce point, but the match ended after both teams held serve until the end.

At No. 1, the No. 5 pair of Spizzirri and Harper fell to Ganesan and Nirundorn, 7-6 (0). The Florida tandem started the match on a 3-0 run, which included a two-point break in the second game. Spizzirri and Harper responded with a 3-0 run to tie the match, but the remaining matches all went to a tiebreaker, with Ganesan and Tanapatt winning two points in the process for leads of 5-4 and 6-. 5. The break then belonged to the Gators, who won seven straight points to clinch the doubles.

The Texan tandem of Gilles-Arnaud Bailly and senior Micah Braswell led Jin and Henry Jefferson, 1-0, in a tiebreaker when play was halted. Braswell and Bailly took the first break of the match in the sixth game for a 4-2 advantage, but Jefferson and Jin responded by breaking on a deuce point in the next game, then holding serve for 4-4. Braswell and Bailly regained the lead with two points for 5-4 and were on match point in the next game, but Jefferson and Jin held both points for 5-5. Both teams held serve in the next two games for 6-6 to set the tiebreaker, and the Texas duo held serve for the first point before play was stopped.

Next, the Longhorns will travel to New York to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships beginning Friday, February 16.

#3 Texas 4, Florida 3

Order of finish in singles (5,1,2,6,4,3)

1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Adhithya Ganesan (UF) 6-2, 6-2

2. Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) def. Aidan Kim (UF) 6-2, 6-3

3. #89 Jérémie Jean (UF) def. #53 Pierre-Yves Bailly (TU) 6-7 (3), 6-2, 1-0 (11)

4. Nate Bonetto (UF) def. Siem Woldéab (TU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (8)

5. Cleeve Harper (OUT) def. #82 Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-1, 6-2

6. #37 Jonas Braswell (UT) def. Kevin Edengren (UF) 6-3, 6-3