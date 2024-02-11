Review of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2024 show, fashion show and ready-to-wear collection





Tommy Hifiger wants a piece of the luxury and leisurely fashion heavyweight. Friday night, he took over the cavernous Grand Central Oyster Bar to showcase his fall collection, creating an elevated ambiance with martinis and champagne, and even covering the restaurant's seats with Tommy's signature blue ticking stripe for the show and its guests, including its new ambassador Sofia Richie Grainge. After the parade, Jon Batiste kicked off the party by dancing in the aisles singing his hit “Freedom” while wearing a Hilfiger varsity jacket with patches, and even managing to put some of the crowd fashion on foot and dancing. The women's clothing did indeed look refined, with oversized blazers with safety pin brooches, loose suits, long pleated belted skirts and miniskirts with wide drawstrings, chunky striped cashmere sweaters, double-faced wool coats and bomber jackets that are mainstays of cool girl brands like Khaite. , Toteme and The Frankie Shop. The price will also be slightly higher than Tommy Hilfiger's previous core collections, from $99 polos to $1,400, but less than some of the other brands selling this look. Hilfiger has refined its approach to sports preparation, giving it a more collegiate vibe, with plenty of varsity jackets, rugby shirts, polo shirts, high-waisted pleated khaki pants, mariner and repp stripes. “If you look at the prices in the luxury market, they are unattainable and they can get by on their customer base,” Hilfiger said. “So we want to give them affordable luxury and the best premium product… something they can have forever: timeless classics with a modern twist.” » Attending the show were Grainge, Becky G, Damson Idris, Win Metawin, Kelly Rutherford, Quest Love and more. Becky G, Kelly Rutherford and Sofia Richie Grainge at the Tommy Hilfiger fall 2024 ready-to-wear show Nina Westervelt/WWD The two-year collaboration between Hilfiger and Grainge will culminate with co-designed collections and curations starting in the summer. “We really believe in it as being in the middle of the zeitgeist,” he said. To the men, it was clear that the guy Tommy had grown up. Although the brand's “classic American cool” spirit, as the designer describes it, was still evident, boxy suits, high-waisted chinos, undone ties and loose pleated pants served to elevate the offering. Long wool and cashmere coats, updated varsity jackets, trench coats and corduroy suits were sleek and chic, but didn't lose their youthful energy or playfulness. Overall, Hilfiger's men's business has always outpaced its women's, “but ultimately it should be the opposite.” And in Europe we have had a lot of success with women,” he said. This fall collection should be a start to attract new eyes and new customers to the brand. For more New York Fashion Week reviews, click here.

