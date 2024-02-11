The Super Bowls fashion moment is here





The Super Bowl hasn't always had such a prominent place in the fashion calendar. In the not-so-distant past, sports were reserved for sportswear brands. Even as basketball and football players began running luxury campaigns and turning their pregame tunnel walks into men's fashion shows, American football resisted the makeover. This year's big match promises to be a moment of sporting brilliance. Fashion and beauty will be everywhere Sunday night in Las Vegas. Boss released a capsule collection with the NFL. The commercial breaks are going to be filled with ads for Elf, CeraVe and other beauty brands (at $7 million for a 30-second spot). Taylor Swift is at the forefront of the WAG renaissance, as athlete partners prove to be the perfect vehicles for brands looking to connect with soccer fans. This year's halftime cast member Usher was everywhere at Paris Fashion Week last fall, fronting Skims' latest men's campaign. On Friday, Versace announced a partnership with Roc Nation, which produces the halftime show. Brands are even setting up gift suites, just like they would at a red carpet event. The industry's interest in the big game should not be overstated. Christian Cowan and Ludovic de Saint Sernin probably aren't wondering whether guests will choose Super Bowl parties over their New York Fashion Week shows on Sunday night. But the Super Bowl has become a new pillar in fashion brands' efforts to capture the largest possible audience by integrating into every possible cultural event. This looks like Revolve's annual takeover of Coachella, Tommy Hilfiger sponsoring a Formula 1 team, and LVMH's yet-to-be-revealed, but surely grand, plans for the Paris Olympics. Pharrell's tenure at Louis Vuitton, where the brand positions itself as a cultural brand at the intersection of music, sports, art and entertainment, and also sells clothing, is the embodiment of this concept. The benefits of a successful encounter with the cultural moment can be enormous. Last year, the Elves' Super Bowl commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge was a masterstroke, with an afterlife on social media and television far beyond the big game. Elf can probably attribute some of its staggering 85% growth last quarter to its big marketing move. When Rihanna wore the MM6 Maison Margiela The question heading into this year's Super Bowl isn't whether the marketing around the game will work for fashion, but rather why it took so long. What else to watch for this week Sunday Super Bowl kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET NYFW: Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, Sandy Liang, Area and Jason Wu (the latter two at the same time!), Christian Cowan, Ludovic de Saint Sernin Monday NYFW: Carolina Herrera, Coach, Puppets and Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith Tuesday NYFW: Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors, Batsheva, Luar Wednesday NYFW: Brandon Maxwell, Thom Browne The New Look, a 10-episode series dramatizing the rise of Christian Dior, premieres on Apple TV+ EssilorLuxottica publishes its results THURSDAY Crocs, Mytheresa and Hanesbrands publish their results Friday London Fashion Week: Dunhill, Fashion East, Chet Lo SATURDAY London Fashion Week: Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Roksanda, Ahluwalia The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

