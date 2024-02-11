Is climate change policy going out of fashion?

By Laura KuenssbergPresenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

BBC

What's in fashion? Not just Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer in this month's glossy magazineor the news that “understated chic” is back and flamboyant “statement dresses” are out!

Politics also has fashions: what comes in and what goes out. Not so long ago, world leaders were scrambling to be photographed with celebrities like Leonardo diCaprio, Stella McCartney and Emma Watson at the massive COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where Boris Johnson was the host .

At the time, it was hip to be green: being at COP in 2021 was the political equivalent of being in the front row at fashion week. But with work moves away from its big commitments of 28 billion this weekand the Conservatives change course and are rumored to abandon the so-called “boiler tax”, there is no doubt that trends have changed.

What is different?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took the first steps in September. He did not reject the government's green commitments, but slowed the pace of existing plans.

Some Conservatives were pleased to see that he took into account some voters' concerns about the cost of going green, including extending the ultra-low emissions zone to the outskirts of London. Other conservatives were furious that it sent the message that the environment was less important and that irritation has grown since then, with former minister Chris Skidmore resigning as MP.

But this week it's the turn of Labor leaders to finally abandon their pledge to spend 28 billion a year to help the country go green.

Without adding to the extensive media coverage surrounding this decision, above all it shows that Labor wants to reassure voters that it will be careful with their money over anything else.

It's worth noting that this week was the deadline for Labor's top team to present their manifesto plans to shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The decision was finally made, after weeks of taunts from the Conservatives, when the amounts should really add up. Alongside its manifesto, Labor will publish a “grey book” which will outline its specific spending plans.

This close to an election, the opinion at the top is that every line of these calculations must be correct.

After weeks of speculation, the Labor leader says his party is abandoning its spending commitments.

The leaders of the two main parties have changed, but there is no agreement within their ranks either. To the right of the conservatives, There is now pressure on Number 10 to scrap the so-called 'boiler tax' – the proposed fines to be paid to boilermakers if they fail to achieve their sales targets for new heat pumps.

Former minister Robert Jenrick is among those denouncing the risks of a “fantastic green economy”. But there is also a pull in the other direction.

Chris Skidmore, mentioned previously, suggested that “if the UK does not step up or turn against net zero opportunities, it would be an economic disaster”.

In turn, Sir Keir Starmer was accused by former Labor minister Barry Gardiner of being “economically illiterate and environmentally irresponsible”.

Another of his MPs, Clive Lewis, responded to this announcement by tweeting a meme of Homer Simpson shrinking backwards into a hedge to describe how he will feel on the doorstep while speaking to voters this weekend.

Others are frankly relieved that those large numbers are gone, with one insider telling me it was “not our finest hour in terms of handling, but we'll look back and be really grateful we did it.”

What's not different?

Even though the political attitudes of the parties have changed, what hasn't changed at all are the obligations they face – not because of pressure from celebrities or roadside activists.

Indeed, just before leaving office, Theresa May made an absolutely profound change to the law by introducing legislation that would require the UK to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In 2020, this was followed by another target to reduce emissions by almost 70% by 2030.

At the time when the former Prime Minister pushed it through at breakneck speed, 2050 seemed very far away. The practicalities of achieving such an ambition were so vague that MPs (for the most part) happily signed up.

One of the people involved in the decision told me this week: “We thought it was the right thing to do but we realized we didn't have all the answers. It felt a bit like when JFK said we were going to land a man on the moon at the end of the decade. He had no idea how he would go about it, but it was a clear ambition.”

This week's show will host Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Labor Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden.

Actor Ralph Fiennes will talk about his new production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, which opened this weekend

Watch live on BBC One and iPlayer from 09:00 GMT and follow and stream here on the BBC News website

Despite changing political passions, this clear ambition and obligation has already had a major effect on what government actually does.

A climate leader points to the cleaner steel package in Port Talbot, or the new electric vehicle laws, for example, but adds that the government is “silencing the environment” – it takes action but downplays it because “They don’t want any media coverage.” of it.”

There is a feeling in the industry that politicians have not yet fully understood the scale of the changes that need to be made to reboot the energy system – the “transition”.

Constant changes in policy specifics or debates over big numbers risk missing the bigger picture. But as the Conservatives and Labor grapple with the realities of what big, long-term commitments to net zero could actually mean, we may be seeing a new phase in this debate.

Polls consistently show that action on climate change is at the top of voters' concerns – third on the More In Common research group's list behind the cost of living and health services, and not just among those left-wing or those under 40. .

Avg BP

Was climate all the rage when Rishi Sunak visited the COP27 climate conference in Egypt shortly after becoming prime minister?

But as we move closer to the 2050 and 2030 goals, the practical realities of transitioning to a greener economy will become increasingly apparent.

As one of the architects of the 2050 Act, a former senior Conservative, said, “we've gotten to the point where it starts to affect individual families, it was always going to become politically controversial.”

The public wants action generally, but they may not like the effects – or, as was said to me: “Voters have the right to be hypocritical – they can say 'I want you to do more', but when you do, they say 'oh, I didn't mean that'.”

You may be horrified by what is happening to the planet, but don't be too eager to pay thousands of dollars for a new boiler in your home.

There is a tension between how quickly our two main parties are prepared to act on climate change and the rules and targets they set for themselves.

But the industry is eager to see the appetite for action turn into fashion, because much of the money to green the economy will come from it.

Perhaps our climate conversations are less about emotion and more about economics. The problem is real. Now, political arguments are here to stay.