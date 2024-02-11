Fashion
80-year-old woman tries on stunning wedding dress
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 28, 2023. It has since been updated.
Getting married at an older age may not seem ideal to many. However, love knows no age and people can decide to marry their soulmate at any time in their lives. Janet Merryman found love at age 80 and decided to marry her 60-year-old fiancé. Plus, she left no stone unturned when it came to planning her dream wedding. A Tic Tac the video of her trying on a wedding dress went viral recently. In the clip, she looks absolutely stunning as she twirls in a stunning lace dress.
The video was posted to the platform by his granddaughter, Danielle Jefferson, who goes by @theonlydanij on TikTok. The superimposed text reads: “My 80 year old grandmother marries her 60 year old fiancé.” In the video, Merryman excitedly shows Jefferson her dress. Her granddaughter responds: “You look great. Turn around 360°.” It's a white lace strapless dress with a high slit and she looks like a million dollars in it.
The granddaughter then asks her to walk and show the dress. The store staff then said to the grandmother: “Close your eyes and sit in the room, thinking about your future with your fiancé. If you both have positive thoughts, then the bells are here to celebrate with you. » Merryman opens his eyes and rings the bell. Everyone around her starts cheering for her in the clip.
The video was viewed over a million times and people couldn't help but admire Merryman for his incredible looks and courage. @user4846378477939 commented: “Grandma looks better at 80 than most of us do in our 40s.” @mirandaa_rightss wrote: “This is amazing!! You can start over and have the man of your dreams at any time. Beautiful.” @mizpaofvhid said: “Your grandma looks like she's in her 40s and she's getting married. Come on grandma.”
@migdalyolivier pointed out: “She looks amazing. I hope to see myself like her when I get there.” @arianearsenault86 commented: “Gives me hope with my boyfriend 20 years younger than me.”
Speaking of marriage, Merryman said Hello America“Did I ever think I'd get married at 80? Absolutely not. I picked out three outfits and the first one I put on, I'm like, 'This thing looks really good.'”
Jefferson said the brides around them in the store couldn't stop looking at his grandmother. “Honestly, it was heartwarming. I'm so happy for her. I love how happy she is. And she found love, especially at her age. I know she's inspired so many women who are , you know, much younger than her and who have lost all hope of finding love,” said the granddaughter.
Merryman hasn't had an easy life, so seeing her finally happy is heartwarming. She shared: “I met my late husband when I was 15. 16 years ago he committed suicide. I was diagnosed with colon cancer and struggled to fight it . And I had a clot in my lung and I didn't make it. I didn't think I'd be sitting here today. I had Danielle, I took Danielle in. Well, she's gone and little by little, I felt more and more alone.
However, meeting her fiancé changed her life for the better. “We were neighbors for seven years. And I was a widow for those seven years. He was married and had three children,” she explained. “After seven years, he became single. I started taking him out to lunch and just having someone to have lunch with and have company. And it went from there. We started spending more time together.” Now, they will soon get married and spend the rest of their lives together.
Merryman hopes her story will inspire other older women not to give up on life. “If there are 80-year-old women, take a chance, that's all I can say. That's what I do,” she said.
