



God spent a little extra time on Trevante Rhodes when he created him, and today is his birthday! Although the veteran actor is known and praised for his work in landmark films like Moonlight, BirdhouseAnd Mike, he is considered one of the best men in the world, mainly due to his tight physique. In a 2018 Mens Health article, Rhodes' secret to his fitness success is waking up early, starting at 4:30 a.m. I wake up at 4:30 p.m., I meditate, then I go to the gym for a few hours, do abs, whatever muscles that day, we go jogging and we start our day at eight, says Rhodes . Men's health of his very regulated training. His exercise routines are working for him and we love seeing it. Check out several hot photos of the actor below. 01 01

Trevante Rhodes at the Golden Globes Trevante Rhodes attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 8: Trevante Rhodes attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) 02 02

Trevante Rhodes at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards Trevante Rhodes attends the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. SANTA MONICA, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Trevante Rhodes attends the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic) 03 03

48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon Trevante Rhodes attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon at Loews Hollywood Hotel on January 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 28: Actor Trevante Rhodes attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon at Loews Hollywood Hotel on January 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) 04 04

Trevante Rhodes at the “Bird Box” press conference Trevante Rhodes at the “Bird Box” Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on November 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Trevante Rhodes at the “Bird Box” Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on November 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) 05 05

Trevante Rhodes Attends Netflix Original Bird Box Panel Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix Original: Bird Box panel at Comic-Con So Paulo on December 9, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix) SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – DECEMBER 09: Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix Original: Bird Box panel at Comic-Con So Paulo on December 9, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix) 06 06

Trevante Rhodes at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Trevante Rhodes attends the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 01: Actor Trevante Rhodes attends the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) 07 07

Trevante Rhodes attends the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival Trevante Rhodes attends the premiere of “The Predator” during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theater on September 6, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage) TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 06: Trevante Rhodes attends the premiere of “The Predator” during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theater on September 6, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage) 08 08

Trevante Rhodes in New York Actor Trevante Rhodes attends the world premiere of “12 Strong” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage) NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 16: Actor Trevante Rhodes attends the “12 Strong” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage) 09 09

Trevante Rhodes at the advanced screening of “Mike” Trevante Rhodes attends the Vulture x Hulu advanced screening of “Mike” at the Roxy Hotel on August 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vox Media) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Trevante Rhodes attends the Vulture x Hulu advanced screening of “Mike” at the Roxy Hotel on August 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vox Media) ten ten

Trevante Rhodes attends the screening of “Bird Box” in New York Trevante Rhodes attends the “Bird Box” New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 17, 2018 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 17: Trevante Rhodes attends the “Bird Box” New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Théo Wargo/WireImage)

