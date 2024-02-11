Tommy Hilfiger takes over Grand Central for a fashion show





This time, happy and dry under the vaulted ceilings of the transportation hub, fans lined the ramps to catch a glimpse of K-pop's Nayeon, fellow actress Junho Lee, Indian actor Sonam Kapoor and various other friends of the brand : Sofia Richie Grainge and Damson Idris among them. them. Sylvester Stallone arrived at the end. As the crowd sipped cocktails in the booths, Hilfiger stuck to what he knew about the styles on the runway: rugby jerseys, blazers, chinos and varsity jackets in corduroy and herringbone. There were tailored women's coats in wool, checks and earth-toned tweeds, as well as chunky cable knits and cashmere mini polo dresses. Hilfiger put some of its celebrity guests in shoppable pieces while continuing to take a see now, buy now approach to fashion shows. Who carries their vision of so-called affordable luxury? At a preview Thursday at its Madison Avenue offices, Hilfiger listed its top markets today: Germany, France, Italy, England, Turkey, various parts of Scandinavia and Greece, among others. The industry is now bigger than the U.S., he told The Associated Press. We're going to bring it back to the United States now because we've really focused a lot on international growth. And that was a statement that we were making, that we were going home and taking this very seriously. And who had the most fun during their return to New York? Hilfiger himself. He sipped a martini while posing with Stallone and others for photos after his final, when Batiste played his hit Freedom as he walked through the crowd. The designer even briefly joined Questlove on his stand. On the catwalk, Hilfiger kept its logo message to a minimum while attempting to capture, as it called it, American consumers once again. We have to do it in a different way. We need to offer them more premium products, more modern fabrics and cuts, and avoid redundancy, he said. We have a very large business of polo shirts, chinos and Oxford shirts. But the consumer wants much more than that. These are his must-haves. Now we're going to bring a little more excitement. And a little more sophistication. Hilfiger launched its namesake brand in New York in 1985. PVH acquired it in 2010. Global retail sales of the brand's wide range of products totaled approximately $9.1 billion in 2022.

