The Best Little Red Dresses for Every Valentine's Day Date

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and whether you're spending it with your significant other or enjoying it with your girlfriends, we have the perfect dresses for you.

If you prefer a more laid-back vibe, look no further than River Island. Their ribbed bodycon with peplum hem is the perfect combination of elegance and comfort.

We love the textured straps and square neckline of this mini, and for 60, how could you go wrong?

Photo: River Island

Another stylish option for Valentine's Day is from ASOS. short bandeau dress. This satin number features a ruched detail at the waist that makes an otherwise basic dress more interesting.

The strapless dress gives you the opportunity to pair it with eye-catching statement jewelry. It costs 37.99, but if you're a new ASOS customer you can get a cheeky 15% off your order with the code 'TEAMASOS' (thanks later).

Photo: ASOS

Last, but not least, the magnificent Elida dress. From its elegant off-the-shoulder collar to its fitted corset bodice, there's nothing we don't love about this outfit!

Photo: CB House

While it's certainly an investment of almost $200, we can guarantee you'll turn heads this Valentine's Day.

@eabhaodonoghue123 Now I just have to find somewhere to wear it original sound – abandoned

This dress is already influencer approved as Irish star Eabha O'Donoghue recently wore it on her TikTok account, showing off the pretty mini in all its glory while twirling around her bedroom. Happy shopping, ladies!

This post contains affiliate links.