New York Mens Day Fall 2024 offers an eclectic assortment

From waterfront dockworkers to Beau Brummell-inspired tailored clothing, the emerging designers showcased at New York Mens Day offered an eclectic assortment for the fall season.

During its traditional kick-off to New York Fashion Week, the showcase created by Agentry PR and sponsored by Hilldun Corp. brought eight brands to the Friday schedule in two separate sessions.

The morning session presented Y.Chroma, a line founded by Max Israel, who was quick to admit that he was new to the industry, I'm an outsider. The entrepreneur, who says he has already created three successful businesses unrelated to fashion, has focused on crafting wardrobes for men aged 40 and over. His concept was driven by the idea that once men reach middle age, we are no longer fashionable. This notion was a spending chart that showed that once men reached their 50th birthday, their fashion spending fell off a cliff.

Israel set out to change that narrative with a collection of wearable, premium clothing in relatable masculine silhouettes, offered in flattering fits designed to make men appear taller and slimmer. All the pants have elasticated waists and instead of the dreaded blue blazer, the collection offers Varial jacquard shirts in tweeds from the Malhia Kent mill in Paris, made famous by Chanel, and other jackets with crocheted details.

The range is already finding its place. Y.Chroma has been in business for nine months and has already grown into a million-dollar direct-to-consumer company. Israel is now ready to spread its wings and try the big route.

In the morning there was also Sivan, a brand created by Jack Sivan, who presented his first ready-to-wear collection. I hope to go beyond me and my machine, he said with a smile.

The Brooklyn-based designer, who founded his brand in 2020, admitted to being passionate about the craft of clothing making, menswear and its growing definition. He had previously focused on bespoke tailoring, but expanded his scope for fall with a range inspired by dandy Beau Brummell, but offered in a collection straddling masculinity and femininity.

A case in point was a suit and tie, which was both 70s-inspired menswear in its style and 50s-inspired womenswear in its cut. There was also a flowing cape that managed to provide a combination of structure and comfort, as well as an updated Eisenhower jacket.

Sivan Fall 2024 men's ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.

Newcomer to NYMD, designer Andre Landeros Michel presented his collection, Landeros New Yorkan outfit inspired by Arcadia, a British pop group formed in 1985 by Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran as a side project during a break in the band's schedule.

An overdose of pink color was the starting point for the Michels collection, referenced in a pink tailcoat with a pleated belt effect on the trousers, as well as a soft pink double-breasted overcoat with exaggerated shoulders that popped a bit.[-off] point for the collection to make silhouettes with strong black then soft colors. Usually when I do color it's very, very strong like acid colors, but this is my first time in a softer palette, and combined with the music of Siouxsie and the Banshees, combined with stylistic references from the 80s, it seemed right to me. , declared Michel during his presentation.

It was the group's dark, gothic references that fueled the range which included fitted corseted coats that could be worn as a dress or overcoat, and a black pinstripe double-breasted suit with asymmetric stripes on the jacket with one shoulder strong and a corset. jumpsuits with pleated details on the pants which all enriched the offering by combining sartorial elements with genderless nuances.

Landeros New York Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.

Designer Tarpley Brooks Jones returns with his brand Tarpleycreating a technical and utilitarian collection that was an ode to digital identities and the people he interacted with over the years to bring his brand to the level it is at today.

I really explored how we start to trust people we don't know on the internet more than people around us. This happens for me and my friends because we love going on these platforms like Reddit, all these forums where we interact with these people all the time and really share these connections that almost become more trustworthy than the people we know around us. , Jones said during his presentation.

The offering was a mix of technical, streetwear and a little tailoring, as evidenced by its sharp Italian wool coats with straight and angle-cut lapels, zippered Gillette capes in technical fabrics, a digital camouflage print seen on a technical cargo ship. pants with zipper details at the leg opening, angular cut vests and a women's bikini swimsuit, with accessories such as a technical bag with arm guard worn over jackets to complement the highlights, in which Jones was able to harmoniously blend the formal essentials of menswear with the technical front.

Tarpley fall 2024 men's ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.

Salting Designers Michael Ward and Manel Garcia Espejo put a trendy spin on nautical workwear for their fall 2024 collection, drawing inspiration from sources like the 1954 film On the Waterfront and photographer Irving Penn's Small Trades portraits.

We kind of focused on the crowd scenes when they're all gathered together and clashing with the system when you watch them and they're all ganging up together, Ward said. We found a lot of beauty there and focused on the workers, the longshoremen and their equipment.

The collection was anchored by iterations of the brand's work shirt, seen in crisp white variations worn under tailored jackets and pea coats, as well as transformed into heavier work jackets. The nautical vibe was visible through designs such as knotted brooches, cord elements and stripes.

Ward singled out the buffalo check print as a key style, which was seen in a blanket-style coat and maxi scarf, as well as working-class-inspired pleated shorts. Although the brand is genderless, the designers presented several pieces exclusively aimed at women this season, like knee-length skirts and shirts with narrower sleeves.

The Salting fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.

Designer Sean Coutts looks at his brand Not A Brand from a philosophical point of view, explaining the name does not mean a brand.

We are a very philosophically grounded clothing brand, he explained. I major in philosophy, so we're basically trying to start questioning with a lot of the things we do. As you can see, the key motif is very present throughout the collection. It's basically a metaphor for opening doors and visiting new places.

The key motif was seen on many styles from the streetwear-inspired fall 2024 collection, such as printed ensembles, patchwork denim and embellished knits. Coutts said the keys were created from the brand's own mold and hand-sewn onto each piece.

Attention to detail and handcrafted elements was a dominant theme throughout the collection. Coutts highlighted a matching green ensemble designed with flowers, which took over two days to hand paint onto the garment. He also named a matching white set with hand-burned fabric tiers as another key style.

The brand collaborated with Hong Kong-based sculptor Johnson Tsang to emulate his works in several styles.

Pas Une Marque fall 2024 men's ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.

