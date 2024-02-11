A masterpiece of fashion, art and heritage in SoHo





Nestled in SoHo, the reimagined Gucci Wooster boutique redefines luxury retail, blending the brand's heritage with the dynamism of its SS24 collection and a deep commitment to art. A respect for craftsmanship and creativity The revitalization of Gucci's Wooster store is a masterful homage to its historic context, carefully preserved under monument protection. Spanning a city block, the store's dual entrances on Wooster Street and West Broadway blend seamlessly into SoHo's vibrant streetscape. Within its expansive 10,000 square foot layout, the store reflects SoHo's iconic iron and brick, carefully restored to honor the neighborhood's rich architectural heritage. This careful preservation is closely linked to Gucci's modern sensibility. The result is a retail composition that captures the essence of SoHo's artistic heritage while providing a canvas for Gucci's avant-garde fashion philosophy. Explore elegance redefined at Gucci's Wooster boutique in the heart of SoHo, New York. (Image courtesy of Pablo Enriquez) The SS24 collection: a story of emotion and expression Within its historic walls, the spring-summer 24 “GUCCI ANCORA” collection takes place, embodied by the exclusive vibrant acid green Jackie Notte baga baga, a beacon of the joyful spirit of the collection. Complementing the energy of the collection is the dynamic artwork of Sasha Stiles'REPETAE: Again, again' at the entrance sets a vibrant tone for the entire store.



SS24 elegance meets historic sophistication, with the eye-catching acid green Jackie Notte bag.



SS24 elegance meets historic sophistication, with the eye-catching acid green Jackie Notte bag. SS24 elegance meets historic sophistication, with the eye-catching acid green Jackie Notte bag. From fashion stories to artistic dialogues Echoing the artistic spirit of SoHo, the store features a selection of modern and contemporary art, including thought-provoking pieces by Boetti, Fontana, and Bell, among others. Arranged throughout the store, these works of art create a rich and immersive experience that complements the SS24 collection, inviting a dialogue between fashion and art. Taezoo Park

Round-1

2024

Courtesy of the artist and Amanita Lucio Fontana

Concept of space

1966

Courtesy of Helly Nahmad NY Gallery Alighiero Boetti

Thursday twenty-fourth of September one thousand nine hundred and seventy

1970

Courtesy of Agata Boetti Utrecht armchair by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Cassina Collection iMaestri



Three sculptures by renowned Light & Space artist Larry Bell adorn the Gucci Wooster store. Larry Bell

Bill S.S.

2019

Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth Larry Bell

Untitled SS

2018

Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth Larry Bell

Untitled SS

2019

Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth



Bill S.S.

2019

Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth Larry Bell

Untitled SS

2018

Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth Larry Bell

Untitled SS

2019

Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth Literature and luxury at Gucci Wooster The Gucci Wooster bookstore, nestled within the boutique, appears as a cultural haven, where exclusivity “Gucci Perspectives 1: Milan again“The series reflects the brand’s commitment to the confluence of thought, art and expression. The Gucci Wooster Bookstore is not only a retail space, but also a treasure trove of exclusive titles and special editions, making it a must-visit for collectors of fashion, art and literature. A grand opening reflecting the Gucci philosophy The official opening was a celebration of the Gucci philosophy, with the traveling Ancora Airstream and More postcards foster a sense of community at iconic New York City landmarks. Enter Gucci Wooster to explore a world where fashion meets art with style and substance. Discover exclusive collections, artworks and literature, each promising a unique insight into the innovative spirit of Gucci. Shop Details: Gucci Wooster

63 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012

Telephone: +1 212 710 8980

