Pat Jourdan and Diana's 'revenge dress' replica: Vintage designer fashion treasure sold online after rescue from Belfast warehouse

Industry legend Pat, who ran the much-loved Jourdan boutique on Lisburn Road, selling blasts from the sartorial past

The collection was moved to safety after a bomb attack in the city in the early 1970s and was added to over the decades by the former owner of the Jourdan couture boutique.

After decades of going under the radar, ballgowns, costume jewelry, daywear and more from famous names like Frank Usher and Bernshaw have been relaunched for a new audience.

Among the many gems is a replica of Princess Diana's revenge dress, which she wore in June 1994 after then-Prince Charles admitted on television that he had been unfaithful to her.

A model wearing a replica of Diana's dress

Diana and the dress, created by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, made headlines after she wore it to a Vanity Fair fundraising gala at the same time Charles was telling the truth.

Two examples created by international fashion house Bernshaw were among the items discovered in Belfast.

Also included are pieces from a unique collection by the late Marc Bohan, the former creative director of Dior, who dressed Grace Kelly, Sophia Loren and Lauren Bacall.

Pat Jourdan, who closed Jourdan in 2020 after 50 years in business, sells the pieces through Vintage Plums, a new online store.

The replicas generally prove to be very popular. A copy of Diana's revenge dress made for the Netflix series The Crown recently sold at auction for $10,000.

Pat said: We have two in stock, designed by international fashion house Bernshaw, in size 10 and size 14. At the time UK sizes were smaller so today they would be an eight and a 12.

We also have pieces from a special one-off Marc Bohan collection from 1992 that are very rare, as well as many other incredible brands over the decades up to 2000.

Credited with building and growing Northern Ireland's couture scene, Pat's keen eye for successfully predicting what the most fashion-conscious women will want to wear, season after season, has made her a legend in the industry.

Jourdan, which opened in Queens Arcade and then moved to Lisburn Road, was for many years the go-to store for women looking for something special for big events.

Jane McDonald in the 1990s wearing an outfit purchased from Jourdan

But its customer base was not limited to Northern Ireland, with people traveling from all over the UK to shop there. She also had celebrities among her clientele.

Pat started in the fashion business with her first boutique, La Babalu, in Belfast's Church Lane in 1964.

It was one of eight trendy boutiques that helped the area become the city's Carnaby Street.

Pat said it had been an incredible time to work in the fashion industry, but an often difficult time to live in Northern Ireland.

She continued: In the 1960s Church Lane was very busy on Saturdays. It just came alive with people.

When pop groups came to town, you could see them roaming the streets, going in and out of shops. The 1960s gave birth to some of the most talented designers of the last century, like Ossie Clark, Nolan Miller, Oleg Cassini, Anne Bruh, to name a few. We were lucky enough to be able to stock their brands.

In 1972 we suffered our first direct bombing. A warehouse had to be found to store the stock while the store was rebuilt.

We were bombed again twice after that, which led to an increase in stock in what I called the time-locked warehouse.

Over the decades I completely forgot all about it and it all piled up.

When I finally took a look, I honestly didn't realize how much stock there was.

Many pieces are by legendary designers who are now deceased or the factories have since closed or changed hands.

Since the second half of the last century, we have been able to present them to a global audience on the Internet with irreplaceable vintage pieces.

TV presenter Jane McDonald was a regular at Jourdan, collecting costumes from his famous cruises.

A dress found in the collection

Pat recalls: Six months after her first visit, she returned, and this time she was accompanied by a hairdresser, a public relations person and a manager.

I wasn't at all surprised that she was on her way. She deserves everything.

I remember the captain of a cruise liner arrived from London to buy his wife an outfit for a 20th wedding anniversary gift.

He said when people joined him at the captains table he was amazed to learn how many of them had bought their outfits in Belfast from my store.

Nearly 60 years after entering the fashion industry, Pat is thrilled to still be one step ahead, catering to the appetite for vintage fashion with authentic, never-worn pieces.

She said: Unlike contemporary fashion, rare vintage pieces can be expensive, even when second-hand, if you can bear to part with them.