Fashionable men are likely to wear a raincoat trench

Q It's late in the season to buy a winter coat, but mine isn't enough. I just returned from a trip to Paris, where it was freezing, and arrived in Fayetteville to single digit weather. I noticed that no one in France had a down jacket and most had fabric coats shorter than my old one. Is this the latest style?

A There was a time when every man owned a wool winter coat. These days, with the new trend towards a much more casual way of dressing, a dress coat may no longer be as crucial in a man's complete wardrobe. That's not to say that I'm recommending that you ignore the usefulness of a warm coat that's appropriate when you're heading to an important work event or social gathering on the dressy side. So let's look at options for coats as opposed to parkas or down jackets.

Waterproof trench coat: The truth is that of all the possible dress coats you could have in your wardrobe, you can survive if need be – even thrive – with just one. And this one is a perfect raincoat, especially if it has a removable liner. The liner should be warm enough for all winter days except extreme winter days in Arkansas. When thinking about raincoats, avoid dark-colored ones, like navy blue or black, which are supposed to “not show dirt too quickly.” Limit your selection to khaki or beige. Start the selection process at an absolutely high-end store, one that carries the Burberry coat line.

You may not decide to buy this Rolls-Royce of coats. But once you've tried one, you'll know what the best one feels like and have a reference point for judging other brands and models. A high-end, all-cotton Burberry trench coat—with its collar, shoulder pads, belt, an impressive brass buckle or two, and recognizable plaid lining—will cost a whopping $3,150 (for the newest, more avant-garde model) or $2,590 (for the more traditional Heritage style). Other designs scale more comfortably down: a single-breasted version, still with the distinctive Burberry check lining, is less expensive, and a lightweight travel raincoat is priced low (but still high!) on the scale . You can find used versions in excellent condition online and at reduced prices.

For more style in a trench coat, current fashion suggests tying the belt rather than slipping it through the buckle. If you are petite or rather heavy, a crossover cut can accentuate width at the expense of height. For this reason, you are better off choosing a single-breasted coat, which will elongate your torso.

Coat: On the other hand, since you asked about a true cold weather coat, a wool or wool and cashmere blend coat is definitely a good choice. Slightly formal, it should be dark blue, dark gray or black in a solid color (or perhaps a muted herringbone tweed). Select a single or double-breasted style, depending on your preference.

Unless you live in Minneapolis or a similar subarctic climate, today's job requirements don't require a heavier coat, called an overcoat. You move in and out of buildings, and there are few hours in an average year when you'll need the weight and sweltering heat of an old-fashioned overcoat.

As you discovered on your trip to Europe, their clothing climate is more formal/dressier than ours. European men are widely known to be competent and sophisticated dressers. They never undress and wouldn't be caught wearing a casual puffer jacket over a suit or blazer.

You are right, coats today are shorter than before. I have written many times that men's clothing differs from women's clothing by remaining the same for years. The cycle of change is much slower. However, some elements change from time to time, and the length of coats is one of them. For many years, coats reached well below the knee. This look has disappeared; dress coats are now much shorter, ranging from knee-length to three-quarter length. Fortunately, the other elements of a coat's design haven't changed; so, if the rest of your coat is still in good condition and you still love it, you can make it more current by taking it to a quality tailor and having it shortened several inches.

On the other hand, if you want to own a brand new wool dress coat, now is the perfect time to buy one. When purchasing a new coat, keep in mind that a thorough trial is essential. Be sure to wear a suit jacket under the coat to ensure freedom of movement and a relaxed fit. And since it's late in season, that just means you can take advantage of the huge sale price savings you'll discover this time of year. You'll get a lot more bang for your buck. Good hunt!

