Getting Ready with Elisa Johnson for NYFW 2024 Dinner





A tragedy was mentioned in the room: Mom, an Italian restaurant with bright, vibrant Italian movie posters hanging on the walls and dim lights that cast a soft glow around the room. This comes through in the energy of the room where the designer Elisa Johnson brought together friends and press to celebrate its latest eyewear launch, the Reighne in shiny red. And it was evident in Johnson's look for the evening: a dress with a hyper-feminine silhouette in the shade of ruby ​​red, sultry eyelids adorned with revealing fringe, and the designer's signature ultra blunt bob. The final scene was ready: strappy heels, dozens of white candles, crimson red interiors and plates of pasta to share. It was the old Hollywood dreamscape Johnson had in mind for her pre-NYFW dinner. Photo credit: Bre Johnson / BFA Photo credit: Bre Johnson / BFA I like the old Hollywood look and I felt like it worked with the restaurant's decor, Johnson explains over the phone the morning after dinner. I knew I wanted to look as glamorous as possible, and what could be more glamorous than a long red dress with a little train? The dress, custom designed by a Ghanaian fashion designer Kwame Adusei, features a long-sleeve, high-neck red turtleneck on the front and a violin-shaped outline on the back, channeling the glamor and allure of old Hollywood. Also spotted: a subtle statement in the form of a gold chain tucked under the dress and around Johnson's hips. When it came to creating the look for the evening, the dress was the focal point for Johnson. Outfit comes first, before beauty, she says. The final look came together at the Pendry Hotel in Manhattan with Megan Thee Stallion echoing throughout Johnson's hotel room. (I just put his whole album on, but I love it [the song] body just to get my hips moving a little.) Makeup artist Camille Thompson helped bring Johnson's vision to life. For the eyes, Thompson kept things simple but striking by dusting Johnson's lids with a shade of mauve before blending it all into a smoky eye. The sultry eye look was paired with a more minimalist lip color. The lip combo consisted of two products that Johnson can't leave the house without: MAC Brown Lip Pencil And Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb. Photo credit: Carter Howe Photo credit: Carter Howe Photo credit: Carter Howe Before leaving for dinner, Thompson washed Johnson's back and legs. Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Radiance Body Oil to give the skin a luminous finish and supple hydration. The final touch was Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Eau de Parfum, a sweet fragrance infused with amber and vanilla. It's a fragrance that exudes elegance and sophistication, making it the perfect invisible accessory for Johnson.

