Men's basketball wins thriller with Parson's game-winning shot





Next game: Fayetteville State University 02/13/2024 | 7:30 p.m. February 13 (Tuesday) / 7:30 p.m. Fayetteville State University History WINSTON-SALEM NC The Winston-Salem State University men's basketball team defeats Claflin University in comeback fashion 63-61 at CE Gaines Center Saturday night. The Rams improved to (15-8, 9-5 CIAA). Jaylen Alston led the Rams with 20 points and nine rebounds while Ketron “KC” Shaw added 16 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Parson And Tristan Davis scored seven points each. Quick in the numbers The Rams made 21 of 58 from the field, 17 of 27 from the free throw line and 4 of 14 from three. They scored 26 points in the paint, six fast break points and grabbed 40 rebounds, along with 16 second chance points and 16 bench points. In the first half, Jaylen Alston got the Rams on board with a layup with 19:38 left. Ketron “KC” Shaw extended the Rams' lead to three points 9-6 on a layup with 16:03 left in the half. With the Panthers up 14-13 with 13:04 left, the Rams went on an 8-0 run capped by a Jeremy Dixon three-pointer making the score 21-14 Rams with 10:03 left. The Panthers outscored the Rams 21-6 for the remainder of the half, taking a 35-27 halftime lead. In the second half, Ketron “KC” Shaw cut the Panthers' lead to four points on two free throws 37-33 with 17:05 to play. With the score 44-36 Panthers, Janarious Snell cut the lead to five points on a big three-pointer 44-39 with 13:38 left. Tristan Davis put the Panthers up 52-49 on a jumper with 7:38 left. While the Panthers led 58-51 with 5:00 to play, the Rams went on a 7-0 run as Jaylen Alston tied the game 58-58 with 2:56 left. The Panthers responded with a 61-58 three-pointer with 2:36 left. With 2:13 remaining Jaylen Alston was fouled, heading to the free throw line as he connected on 1 of 2, making the score 61-59. After a missed jump by the Panthers, Isaac Parson tied the game at 61-61 on a jumper with 44 seconds left. The Panthers missed a jumper with 30 seconds left, and the Rams grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 23 seconds left. Isaac Parson got up and hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds left. With one more chance, the Panthers rushed the ball and missed the game-tying jumper. Following The Rams will conclude their home schedule on Tuesday, February 13th when they take on Fayetteville State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. inside the CE Gaines Center.

