STARBUZZ: THE NEXUS IN MEN'S CLOTHING – Journal

In many ways, the new collection presented by Karachi-based designer duo Deepak & Fahad, titled Noir Nexus, encapsulates their journey in fashion design. He innovates existing forms with attention to intricate details while exploring uncharted territories in the menswear genre.
These characteristics can also be applied to designers Deepak Kumar and Fahad Yaqoob themselves, classmates turned friends who later made their collective foray into fashion design.
Over time, they have produced an impressive body of work that has graced the covers and centerfolds of various fashion magazines, lifestyle magazines and social media platforms. They have worked with leading professionals and teams in the field, in addition to being regularly present during the country's main fashion weeks.
The future holds something even more exciting for these two menswear powerhouses, because far from taking off their work boots and relaxing for a while, they are constantly involved in the complicated process of creating and recreation to produce something truly extraordinary that will put Pakistan on the international fashion map.
Q. What does menswear mean to you?
Fahad Yaqoob: Fashion, for us, is like an art canvas where we play with colors, textures and shapes. It's a way for us to express who we are, show our personality and let our creativity shine through in what we wear. It's not just about clothes, it's about following trends, being influenced by culture and choosing what we like.
Dark clouds are looming on the menswear horizon, but designer duo Deepak & Fahad are determined to let the sun shine.
Deepak Kumar: Beyond clothing, it involves trends, cultural influences and our individual preferences. For us, fashion is a language that communicates our values, our history and our distinctive tastes. For us, fashion is a language that communicates our values, our history and our distinctive tastes.
Q. What do you think about men's fashion in Pakistan??
FY: In Pakistan, men's fashion tends to stick to safer, more traditional styles. Unfortunately, many men here are not very keen on trying different, more exciting fashion. Only a few people let us experiment with ideas, which makes the fashion scene overall quite repetitive. However, we see this as an opportunity for positive change.
DK: We envision a future where men's fashion in Pakistan becomes more creative, moving away from the usual and embracing a variety of styles.
Q. How do you plan to revolutionize men's fashion?
FY: Our approach to revolutionizing men's fashion in Pakistan is to introduce innovative designs that challenge conventional norms.
DK: We are committed to making fashion more inclusive and sustainable, by offering a diverse range of styles that cater to different tastes and preferences. Ethical production practices will be at the forefront to contribute to a positive impact on the industry.
Q. What is your personal design philosophy?
FY: Our design philosophy is about pushing the boundaries of creativity and introducing new styles that seamlessly blend minimalism with an edgy vibe. We believe in the power of simplicity, using clean lines and subtle details to make a bold statement.
DK: Innovation is at the heart of our approach, constantly seeking new avenues to redefine and elevate design. Overall, our goal is to create pieces that not only stand out but also possess a timeless quality, reflecting a perfect harmony between modern aesthetics and a touch of boldness.
Q. It appears that the Lux Style Awards have removed the menswear category for the time being. Comment.
FY: Sad but true, the fashion scene isn't as lively as it used to be. There are fewer fashion magazines, fashion weeks and fashion tips these days. There aren't many models, collections or campaigns that stand out anymore.
DK: People are focusing more on the business aspects, especially after Covid-19 and while that makes sense, we sincerely hope that things will become more exciting and creative in Pakistani fashion soon.
Q. Which celebrities would you like to dress?
FY: We have had the privilege of dressing almost everyone in Pakistan, but one celebrity we would absolutely love to style is Mahira Khan. She embodies grace and beauty, and the way she represents our country on the world stage is truly unparalleled.
DK: Dressing Mahira Khan would not only be a creative endeavor but also an opportunity to uplift the global image of Pakistani fashion through her incredible character.
Q. When it comes to fashion design, do you think two heads are better than one?
FY: Absolutely! We firmly believe that two heads are better than one in the field of fashion design. Collaborative brainstorming is a key aspect of our process. We sit down together, explore various ideas for each collection and, although we may have our creative differences, it ultimately leads to producing incredible work.
DK: The synergy between us has been a true blessing, fostering a dynamic and enriched creative environment that consistently delivers exceptional results in our fashion endeavors.
Published in Dawn, ICON, February 11, 2024
