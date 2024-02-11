Huskies earn two dominant wins in Saturday's games





Tennis Men | February 10 DeKalb, IL. The Northern Illinois University men's tennis team picked up two victories Saturday as the Huskies defeated Eastern Illinois, 6-1, and Lewis, 7-0, at the Nelson Tennis Center. “Two solid wins today. We handled adversity really well today to get the job done,” the coach said Shao Yu Yu said. “We’re looking to continue that momentum next weekend in Youngstown.” The Huskies open the day against EIU at 9 a.m. NIU took the first point of the duel as a duo Cheng En Tsai (Taipei, Taiwan / Abraham Baldwin) and Mikael Vollbach (Rothis, Austria) won their doubles match 6-2. Saul Berdullas (Santiago de Compostela, Spain) and Armin Kostojan (Halle (Saale), Germany) also won 6-2 to secure the first point. Tsai won the Huskies' first singles match at No. 1 singles by losing just one match in the 6-1, 6-0 victory over Pau Riera. Berdullas also controlled his match at No. 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0 against Thomas Wallace. Koschtojan scored twice for the Huskies to earn the fourth point with his 6-1, 6-2 win over the Panthers' Tyler Carlin. In NIU's second matchup of the day, the Huskies didn't lose a game as they won 7-0 against Lewis. The Huskies collected the point in doubles to open the duel. Luc Welker (Elgin, IL) and Sam Klein (Elm Grove, Wis./Brookfield East) won their first doubles match in dominant fashion, by a score of 6-0. Vollbach and Tsai clinched the doubles point for NIU with a 7-6 win over Indrek Soome and Matias Parzajuk. After En Tsais' opponent retired for NIU's second point, Vollbach recorded NIU's third point with a resounding victory at No. 2 singles, defeating Parzajuk 6-4, 6-0. Koschtojan notched the Huskies' second doubles win of the day with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 4 singles seed Tatenda Mutetwa. Welker won his No. 6 singles match 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (13-11) to close out the duel and earn the sweep 7-0. NIU will be back in action at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16 with a road game at Youngstown State. NIU 6, Eastern Illinois 1 5. Sam Klein (NIU-M) def. Jon Karlstad (EIU-M) 6-1, 6-3 6. Zach White (EIU-M) def. Luc Welker (NIU-M) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) 3. Sam Klein /Iker Gaztambide (NIU-M) vs. Cameron Slabbert/Zach White (EIU-M) 5-2, unfinished Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (,1,4,2,3,5,6) 5. Sam Klein (NIU-M) def. Oskar Lusti (LEWIS) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) 6. Luc Welker (NIU-M) def. Grant Miller (LEWIS) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (13-11) Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (,1,4,2,3,5,6) — ?NIU —

