Men's tennis wraps up a six-match road trip Sunday at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–Charlotte Men's Tennis' road trip ends in Birmingham, Alabama against fellow American Athletic Conference side UAB (2-2) on Sunday, February 11.

The 6-2 Niners, off to their best start since the 2015-16 season, look to earn their seventh win Sunday at 11 a.m. before returning to the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex next week.

LAST RELEASE

The Niners earned their sixth win of the season in dominating fashion on Friday in a 5-2 win over Georgia State in Atlanta, Georgia. Charlotte won the first four points of the day and won each of their four singles matches in straight sets, with victories. arriving on courts two to five.

Cie Simon , who improved to 6-2 in the spring, set the tone in the singles competition, winning 6-1, 6-4 on court four. Simon's six singles victories are a team high. Vasco Prata succeeded on court five, 6-3, 6-2 and Matthias Iturbé clinched the victory and the Niners' fourth point relatively quickly with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Charlotte also won both doubles matches, allowing the Niners to enter singles with a 1-0 lead. Iturbe and Prata crushed their opposition, 6-1, on the first court. On court three, Alex Richards and Simon took care of business with a 6-3 victory.

THE ROAD TRIP

A victory Sunday would give Charlotte a winning record in the six-game streak that began in Blacksburg, Virginia and ran through Florida, Georgia and Alabama. A win would also give the Niners a winning record over other AAC schools after Charlotte beat Florida Atlantic, 5-2, but lost to South Florida, 6-1.

The recipe for a Charlotte victory was simple. Win the doubles point, win the match as the Niners are 4-0 winning the first point of the match on the road trip. Charlotte has given up just two doubles points all season, stemming from losses to Virginia Tech and South Florida.

During this road trip, Iturbe and Prata are 3-0 when paired in doubles. They had wins in field one against Georgia State, field two against South Florida and field three against Florida Atlantic.

LOOKING FOR BLAZERS

The Blazers are 2-2 with wins against North Alabama and Tennessee Tech but losses against AAC schools, Memphis and SMU. UAB provides the perfect barometer test for Charlotte in a conference that doesn't offer a championship.

Georgios Nouchakis leads UAB with a 3-1 singles record, including two wins at No. 3 singles. Carlos Gimenez Perez is undefeated at No. 1 singles, winning both of his encounters in victories. When partnered with Juan Pablo Valdez, Gimenez Perez also enjoyed success in doubles, the duo achieved two victories on court three.

Ezequiel Gils was named head coach of the men's tennis team on August 30, 2023. He came to UAB after spending three years at Alabama as a volunteer assistant coach. He took over a strong Blazers unit that went 21-7 last season and advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.

HISTORY OF THE SERIES

Charlotte is 3-3 all-time against UAB and Sunday will be the first meeting between the two schools since March 8, 2015. The Niners won that game, 4-2, and won the 2014 game , 5-0. The Blazers won three straight games against Charlotte from 2002 to 2005.

April 17, 1998 was the very first time Charlotte faced UAB in men's tennis. The Niners won 4-3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

TO GO UP

Gray, a graduate student and Boca Raton, Fla. native, returned to his hometown (Boca Raton, Fla.) and recorded his first-ever collegiate win at No. 1 singles against Florida Atlantic. His victory at number 2 in the doubles was also a first.

After recording wins at No. 3, 4 and 5 this season, Schlossmann picked up his first win at No. 2 singles for Charlotte against Florida Atlantic.

COOKING AT HOME

Although the Niners have yet to play on their home court at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex this season, they are 3-0 at their second home, the indoor courts at LifeTime Fitness. Charlotte picked up easy wins over Queens, The Citadel and UNC Asheville, while only dropping a combined four points to all three opponents. Both Schlossmann and Simon won each of their singles matches during this three-match span.

CHARLOTTE PREPARED FOR SPRING

The 23-game spring schedule is highlighted by the five 2023 NCAA Tournament participants, six other American Athletic Conference programs and eight teams ranked in the top 75 in last season's year-end ITA rankings. After opening the slate with three games in Charlotte, the Niners will play six straight road games from January 27-February 11.

The next stretch runs Feb. 17-25 and features South Carolina State, a 2023 NCAA Tournament participant, and Liberty, the defending 2023 NIT champions.

Of Charlotte's last six games, four have been ranked in the ITA Top 75 or made the NCAA Tournament in 2023. Fortunately, the Niners will have three of those four tough opponents at home. Charlotte hosts Presbyterian on March 29. The Blue Hose went 16-10 last season and qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament with their victory in the 2023 Big South Championship. Two days later, the Niners will host arch-rival Rice AAFC.

NINERINA INCREASE FIREPOWER

After returning seven players from last year and adding Spencer Gray from Auburn in the fall, the Niners brought even more talent to the Queen City. Graduate Transfer Alex Richards arrives from Wichita State as a vaunted doubles player and junior Frédéric Schlossmann by Austin Peay.

Richards played four seasons with the Shockers and posted a 42-31 overall record in doubles, including 29 wins at No. 1. He ranked 49th in the ITA dual national rankings. Richards has twice advanced to the doubles quarterfinals of the ITA Central Region Championships in the fall of 2021 and 2022.

Schlossmann was a two-time all-conference selection with the Governors. For his sophomore season in 2021-22, Schlossmann exclusively held the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles spots and was named a first-team All-Ohio Valley selection after leading Austin Peay with eight doubles wins and six singles wins in the spring.

AUTUMN REWIND

The Niners have competed in five events during the 2023-24 fall season, compiling a 48-34 record in singles and a 22-11 record in doubles. During the final tournament of the fall, the Wake Forest Invitational, Ivan Dreycopp beat a nationally ranked player, a preseason top 75 player from Princeton. In the same event, Matthias Iturbé went 4-0 to win the B1 singles flight title.

Brett Gloria finds himself ranked among the top 125 players after a perfect 6-0 fall. He is ranked 117th in the most recent (November 15) ITA singles rankings. Iturbe finished the fall with a team-record 11 singles wins (11-3 record) and a team-record nine doubles wins (9-3). Ivan Dreycopp was 8-3 in doubles in the fall.

THE YOUTH OF LAST SEASON, THE STRENGTH OF THIS SEASON

In 2022-23, this Niners team featured three freshmen, two sophomores and one senior heading into a 25-game spring schedule featuring six Power Five opponents and 10 ranked opponents. Four Niners made their collegiate dual game debut last season. This season, seven players return from last year's 9-14 team that made the program's first-ever appearance at ITA Kickoff Weekend and beat NCAA Tournament hopeful Texas Tech, 4-3. In the match against the Red Raiders, Simon and Prata, then sophomores, recorded victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while Iturbe and Dreycopp, then freshmen, recorded victories at singles #4 and #5, respectively. These four players return.

The 2023-24 version of the 49ers is also bolstered by a healthy Prata, who missed the majority of the 2023 spring season with a hand injury. With Prata (17-5 in doubles match play as a freshman) injured, Charlotte was without its second singles player and erased its top doubles pair last season.

A NEW CONFERENCE, A NEW ERA

Charlotte men's tennis is now a member of the American Athletic Conference and the 2023-24 season will be the Niners' first season in the AAC after 10 seasons in Conference USA. The program was previously separate from C-USA from 1995 to 2005 before being a member of Atlantic-10 from 2006 to 2013.

The new goal of the Green and White will be to bring an AAC championship to the Queen City. With Bailey at the helm, Charlotte made three appearances in the Conference USA tournament, including the first appearance in the Conference USA title game in program history. The Niners' only conference tournament title came when they won three games in three days at the 2007 Atlantic 10 Tournament, which allowed Charlotte to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history .

FOLLOWING

The Niners will host 2023 NCAA Tournament participant South Carolina State in the first of a three-game homestand for Charlotte. The Niners and Bulldogs face off on Friday, February 17.