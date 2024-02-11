A braless Daisy Edgar-Jones turns heads in a plunging pink satin dress as she joins glamorous Jessica Chastain at the Gucci party in New York.





Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jessica Chastain dressed to impress as they attended the Gucci Ancora party in New York on Saturday night. Normal People actress Daisy, 25, looked incredible as she arrived, wearing a plunging pink satin mini dress with black lace detailing at the neckline. She stayed comfortable in a pair of black platform loafers and carried her belongings in a matching handbag. Daisy stayed warm under a long, elegant beige coat and accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. The beauty flashed her stunning smile as she posed with Jessica at the glamorous star-studded event. Daisy Edgar-Jones dressed to impress as she attended the Gucci Ancora party in New York on Saturday night Jessica looked glamorous in a black dress as she arrived at the Gucci Ancora party in New York. The Molly's Game star turned heads in a long-sleeved black dress that featured a daring thigh-high side slit. Jessica showed off her long legs in a pair of towering Christian Louboutin heels and carried her belongings in a small black handbag. Leaving her long, wavy auburn tresses loose, the Oscar-winning actress completed her evening outfit with a bold swipe of red lipstick. Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith looked sensational in a long, shimmering green jacket which she styled over a gray ribbed jumper and red shorts. The model and actress wore a pair of large silver earrings and a matching chain necklace with this look. Elliot Page looked good for the event in a white shirt and black tie as he posed on the red carpet. The Juno star tucked her shirt into brown pants and slipped on a pair of shiny black shoes. Elsewhere Euthoria star Maude Apatow was all smiles as she posed with her sister Iris Apatow. Normal People actress Daisy, 25, looked incredible as she arrived, wearing a plunging pink satin mini dress with black lace detailing at the neckline. She stayed comfortable in a pair of black platform loafers and carried her belongings in a matching handbag. Daisy stayed warm under a long, elegant beige coat and accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings. The beauty flashed her stunning smile as she posed with Jessica at the glamorous star-studded event. The Molly's Game star turned heads in a long-sleeved black dress that featured a daring thigh-high side slit. Jessica showed off her leggy side in a pair of towering Christian Louboutin heels and carried her belongings in a small black handbag. Leaving her long, wavy auburn tresses loose, the Oscar-winning actress completed her evening outfit with a bold swipe of red lipstick. Daisy and Jessica were all smiles as they posed together Maude looked effortlessly elegant in a Gucci short-sleeved mini shirt dress which she teamed with a matching handbag and loafers. Iris looked stunning in a satin mini dress and carried her belongings in a red handbag. It comes after Daisy put on a leggy display at the GQ Men of the Year Awards held at the Royal Opera House in London last year. The actress showed off her toned pins in black shorts which she teamed with a plunging white top. She completed her look with shiny black heels to boost her height and opted for a simple matching handbag. Daisy added a touch of glamor with her accessories, sporting a statement gold necklace. The beauty wore her blonde tresses in loose waves and opted for natural makeup to show off her pretty features. She showed confidence on the red carpet as she worked her best angles for the camera. Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith looked sensational in a long, shimmering green jacket which she styled over a gray ribbed jumper and red shorts. The model and actress wore a pair of large silver earrings and a matching chain necklace with this look. Elliot Page cut a fine figure for the event in a white shirt and black tie as he posed on the red carpet Elsewhere Euthoria star Maude Apatow was all smiles as she posed with her sister Iris Apatow Maude looked effortlessly elegant in a Gucci short-sleeved mini shirt dress which she teamed with a matching handbag and loafers. GQ Men of the Year celebrates the stars of entertainment, fashion and sports who made 2023 a year to remember. The 26th annual event was hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg, in association with fashion brand Boss. Last year's list of winners included Jack Antonoff, Gary Lineker, Wrexham AFC's Paul Mullin, Top Boy's Paapa Essiedu and Malcolm Kamulete.

