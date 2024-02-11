Late comeback propels Green Knights past Eagles on Senior Day





Next game: at Lutheran College of Wisconsin 02/14/2024 | 7:00 p.m. February 14 (Wednesday) / 7:00 p.m. has Lutheran College of Wisconsin MADISON Setting up an important Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) matchup, the Edgewood College Eagles men's basketball team took on the St. Norbert Green Knights on Senior Day at the Todd Wehr Edgedome. A late rally sent the Green Knights (19-4, 14-2 NACC) past the Eagles (8-16, 7-10) 70-66. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

– An all-senior starting lineup started things off on a high note for Edgewood College, as they held a 10-3 advantage after the opening minutes. A 9-4 sprint from St. Norbert just after half-way pushed them into possession at 19-17. – Three-pointers kept the visitors at bay, three straight baskets from beyond the arc creating a 30-23 advantage for the Eagles. The Green Knights finished the half on a strong note, heading to the locker room with a bucket after an 8-3 run. -Both teams went scoreless for the first 2:37 of the second half, but Edgewood College grabbed a hot hand from the opening kickoff. Sticky hands and strong shooting fueled an impressive 13-4 rally and helped the Eagles take a 46-35 lead at the 13:17 mark. – Both teams traded blows for the next eight minutes, Edgewood College's advantage didn't move much until eight unanswered points from St. Norbert tied it at 58 with 3:06 to play . – A key three-pointer at 1:30 followed by two free throws would give the Green Knights their first multi-possession lead of the afternoon at 1:06. The Eagles did not stay quiet during the night, the three key points of Danny Mulcaré at :39 and Dawson Hughes at :07, keeping things alive, but St. Norbert made enough free throws to clinch the putback. – The Green Knights outshot Edgewood College, 48.8 (21 of 43) percent to 37.3 (22 of 59) percent. Free throws were also a big factor, with St. Norbert holding a 22-13 advantage in made free throws. GREAT PERFORMANCE

– Cade Ellingson stood out on Senior Day with team highs in points (13) and steals (4). -Hugues and Trey Trader each had 10 points, with Hughes adding five rebounds. THE OPPOSITION

– Four St. Norbert shooters finished in double figures. Evan Glaser scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. – Jamison Nickolai finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. – Aidan Harrington and Carter Gebler rounded out the Green Knights' double-digit scoring group with 14 and 10 points, respectively. BEYOND THE BOX

– The game celebrated the accomplishments of seniors Ellingson, Hughes, Austin Carlson , Georges Munch And Jackson Carter . FOLLOWING

Edgewood College will conclude its regular season with one final conference meet. They will travel Wednesday night to take on the Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

