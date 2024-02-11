Fashion
Who is Kristin Juszczyk? Meet the Fashion Designer Wife of 49ers Guard Kyle Juszczyk
2024 could well be the year of the WAG.
As Taylor Swift puts trends aside as her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce continues to blossom, Swifties and football fans are looking to players' wives and girlfriends for inspiration when it comes to fashion.
Leading the pack is Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, known for designing custom outfits for herself and fellow WAGs like Olivia Culpo and Simone Biles.
Juszczyk became an overnight sensation in January 2024, when she made custom Kansas City Chiefs-themed puffer jackets for Swift and her friend Brittany Mahomes to wear while cheering on their respective partners, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes .
In the weeks since his work went viral, Juszczyk has gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and signed his own deal with the NFL, allowing him to license his team logos on his clothes and sell his creations to the public.
Fans can now bid on its first officially licensed item: a down vest created in honor of the 2024 Super Bowl, with all proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Before the big match, find out everything you need to know about the rising star on the bench below.
She is from New York
Juszczyk may be a California girl now, but she got her start on the East Coast. She grew up on Long Island, New York and set her sights on the University of Rhode Island in 2012.
She stayed at the school for two years until transferring to Towson University in 2014.
She married Kyle Juszczyk in 2019
The Juszczyks met in 2014, when the football player was playing for the Baltimore Ravens and the fashion designer was finishing college.
In 2017, the running back signed a deal with the 49ers and the couple moved to San Francisco. Kyle proposed that same year and the couple married in upstate New York in 2019.
She launched her first fashion brand in 2018
Kristin studied business at Towson and later started a real estate business in Baltimore. But when the couple moved to California, she decided to pursue her fashion design dream rather than become a licensed real estate agent in a second state, and launched Origin, her first fashion brand, in 2018.
“It’s always scary to take a leap of faith and pursue a dream without guidance, but waking up passionate about your work takes away the fear of the future and gives you the motivation to overcome those obstacles!” she declared. wrote on Instagram at the time.
The brand offered everyday basics ranging from sweatshirts to statement tops to denim.
I always say you don't go to Origin if you're just looking for a white T-shirt and plain leggings, she told Niners Nation in 2021. You're going for that signature piece that people ask: Oh my God, where did you get that? It's so unique. It was the overall brand I wanted.
While Juszczyk managed Origin for several years, the Instagram account has been dormant since the end of 2021; in 2023, it launches a new brand, Creations by Kristinwhich focused on the NFL's reworked attire.
Celebrities love his personalized creations
While Kristin has been creating her own game day looks for years, 2023 marked the year she expanded the project beyond her own wardrobe and dressed a number of other high-profile WAGs.
Simone Biles and Olivia Culpo were spotted in a custom vest and custom corset, respectively, while Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes went mega-viral for their matching puffer jackets during a “dangerously” cold game against the Miami Dolphins in January 2024.
She's been working for years now and working so hard, her proud husband, Kyle, exclaimed in a video. shared by sports journalist David Lombardi a few days later. I'm so happy to see her take her things out, everyone sees them and recognizes that they were hers.
The Juszczyks have two adorable dogs with food-themed names
In 2020, Kristin launched an adorable all-white Samoyed puppy named Mozzarella. on his Instagram.
And in 2023, the Juszczyks expanded their family with a second Samoyed named Pierogi.
Mozzarella and Pierogi, whom the couple adorably call “Mozzi” and “Rogi,” often appear on the Juszczyks’ social media pages.
