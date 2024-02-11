Fashion
Including Dress Code in Legal Ethics for Law Students
Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo supported the incorporation of the study of legal ethics into the law school curriculum.
She said the initiative would promote the cultivation of appropriate disciplines for the legal profession.
“I am aware that serious consideration is being given to incorporating the study of legal ethics into the law school curriculum.
Let me suggest that, to increase the ethical requirement of decorum, this program should be accompanied by instructions on dress code and other codes of behavior which necessarily follow the life of a legal practitioner.
Chief Justice Torkornoo was speaking at a public lecture and launch of the first edition of the Gertrude Torkornoo Moot Court Competition at the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GHIMPA) in Accra.
The theme of the public conference was: “Ethics, Compliance and Accountability: A Holistic Approach to Arbitration”.
The Gertrude S. Torkornoo Moot Court Competition is a national competition that brings together participants from various law schools in Ghana. The event would serve as a platform for students to sharpen their advocacy and litigation skills and prepare them to work in their future legal careers.
The Chief Justice discussed with the participants the place of ethics in the decision-making process and in the practice of a lawyer, the place of compliance in a successful legal practice and a holistic approach to ethics by an arbitrator.
She explained to law students that discipline, as an ethical value, plays a key role in professional success.
“Discipline is enforced behavior. When discipline permeates as a culture, it produces the fruit of excellence for the practitioner.”
The Chief Justice said that while the success of the legal profession relies heavily on adherence to ethical values, the justice sector draws its strength from the Constitution, statutes and professional codes of conduct.
“Respect for ethical values is therefore not an inconvenient call that disrupts the smooth parade to the splendor of law, but a set of directional signposts that lead the legal professional to the standards of intellectual performance required for justice to be served adequately. citizens to whom the right of justice belongs.”
She emphasized that another set of skills was independent thinking, competence, diligence and integrity.
These, she said, allowed professionals to properly dissect the facts and draw the line of sight of legal principles.
According to her, the application of ethical values in the conduct of legal work was therefore a constitutional requirement and did not reside simply in the enclave of morality and philosophy.
She said the 1992 Constitution had defined the main ethical values that the nation demanded from its justice system.
These, she said, include the independence of the judiciary in the administration of justice, integrity as the basis of the judge's character, competence in the conduct of a judge's work and diligence in the management of matters related to the administration of justice.
Juxtaposing the place of ethics in the decision-making process and the success of a lawyer, the Chief Justice said that the success of a lawyer does not only arise from a thorough knowledge of law, but more from the practice of skillful skill and character.
During the moot court competition, the chief judge was delighted that the GIMPA medical school
The law provided unique opportunities for law schools and faculties to integrate a learning competition that provided skills and values training through fictitious court arrangements throughout the curriculum.
Dr. Enam Antonio, lecturer and chairman of the Advocacy and Clinical Legal Education Committee of the GIMPA Law School, said the mock trial had been elevated to an extracurricular activity of the school.
According to Dr Antonio, the Moot Court would help students appreciate the laws of Ghana.
