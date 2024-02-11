Judah's nationally leading all-around, five event titles propel UM to victory over No. 3 Nebraska





The Wolverines trailed through the first two rotations, but took the lead in the third rotation with strong performances on the still rings.

Paul Jude won five event titles and compiled an overall score of 86.200, a career-high and best in the country.

UM took the top three spots on fixed ringtones as Rithik Puri established a new career high. Site: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Cliff Keen Arena)

Scores: #2 Michigan 407,700, #3 Nebraska 398,850

Records: UM (8-1, 1-1 B1G), NEB (2-3, 1-1 B1G)

Next Unified Messaging event: Saturday, February 17 – vs. Springfield, Arizona State (Cliff Keen Arena), 1 p.m. ANN ARBOR, Michigan.– The No. 2-ranked University of Michigan men's gymnastics team defeated No. 3 Nebraska, 407.700-398.850, Saturday, Feb. 10, inside Cliff Keen Arena, with a remarkable performance of a graduate student. Paul Jude . Judah set a new career high in the all-around with a score of 86.20, the best in the country, and won event tiles on floor exercise, pommel horse, vault, bars parallel and to the fixed bar. Her vault score also leads the country (15.10). How did it happen Floor exercise Michigan began the meet with a 66.55, led by a 14.350 from Judah, to take first place and a 13.75 from the junior. David Wolma place third. The Wolverines trailed the Cornhuskers by 0.75 points after the first rotation. Pommel horse The Wolverines compiled a 63.60 while Judah earned another first place with a 14.15 on the apparatus. Second year student Zach Granados took third place with a score of 13.10. After two rotations, Nebraska led by one point, 131.150-130.140 Rings again UM had a strong performance, winning the first three places, with the seniors Javier Alfonso taking first place with a score of 13.80. Junior Rithik Puri finished second with a score of 13.75 and set a new career high as a senior Chris Read (13.70) tied for third place. With a team total of 68.45, UM took the lead from the Cornhuskers and led by 2.35 points going into the vault. Jump Judah took the event victory with a 15.10 as the Wolverines earned a season-high 72.65 on the apparatus. Wolma also earned her second third place and had Wolverine's top score with a 14.80. However, Nebraska responded with a 73.20 to cut UM's lead to 1.80 points. Parallel bars The Wolverines extended their lead with a team total of 68.65, led by a win from Judah (14.45) and a second-place junior finish. Logan McKeown (1:90 p.m.). Senior Evgeny Siminiuc tied for third in the event with a 13.75. Heading into the final rotation, UM led by 5.75 points. Horizontal bar Judah took first place with a score of 14.60. Second year student Robert Noll finished second with a career score of 13.90. The Wolverines totaled 67.80 in the event to defeat Nebraska 407.700-398.850. Following The Wolverines will host Springfield College and Arizona State in a tri-meet next Saturday (Feb. 17) at 1 p.m. The competition will be broadcast live on B1G+.

