Fashion
Inuit designer takes fashion to world stage in New York
A designer from Rigolet, Labrador, is heading to one of the world's biggest fashion events and she's bringing Inuit fashion and a team of Labrador models with her.
New York Fashion Week is a biannual event that takes place in September and February and brings designers from around the world to Manhattan. April Allen will introduce her label, Stitched by April, during her show Sunday evening.
She also brought with her a team of models, including five from Nunatsiavut. She said having Indigenous role models was an important choice for her.
“Attending New York Fashion Week is definitely a dream come true for me. And you know, it's important to ensure authentic representation of Inuit and Indigenous models,” she told CBC News.
This not only validates her brand and adds to her authenticity, she said, but also provides opportunities for potential modeling careers within her community.
“And it’s heartwarming to witness, you know, all the progress in Indigenous representation.”
Allen said she doesn't often work with professional models, but one model on her show has previous experience and helps others on what to do and what to expect.
Labrador Morning9:34 a.m.From Labrador to New York fashion week, April Allen unveils her stitched by April creations
“We have time before the show. The show isn't until the 11th, so we have time to walk through it with the models from home and make sure they're ready,” she said .
One of those models is Raeann Brown, who said the opportunity arose around Christmas when her friend Allen told her she was attending New York Fashion Week and asked if Brown was interested in becoming a model.
Brown remembers being “taken back” by the offer and declining it at the time. At the time, she was busy with her own business but suggested her daughter Billie take on the role.
“So we decided to do everything we could to get Billie there,” Brown said.
But recently, Brown decided to go with them and participate: “I didn't want to miss seeing her at New York Fashion Week.”
This will be Brown's first time modeling, although she and Billie did a photo shoot for Allen a few weeks ago, which she called “her first taste of modeling.”
New creations on display
On Saturday, February 10, Allen's work was literally lit up by a Times Square billboard.
Some of the designs she will be showcasing on the world stage are from the recent Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week.
“I do all the sewing myself. A lot of it is done by hand. So the timing between Vancouver and New York was so condensed. There was no time to turn around at all,” Allen explained .
Some of the designs shown at Fashion Week will be new, she added.
“I have a dress made entirely of sealskin. I have some pretty, very detailed boots to put in there and some leather dresses.”
She also designed a red carpet dress for the person hosting her fashion show.
“So we did a fitting with her yesterday and it's a leather dress with seal skin and silver fox fur. And she looks really stunning,” Allen said.
To get ready for New York Fashion Week, Allen said she worked throughout Christmas, including making a pair of boots for actress Kali Reis, intended for the show's red carpet premiere HBO True Detective.
“The boots didn't arrive on time. They got held up in customs, so that was a little disappointing. But they eventually made it to him and they ended up on the Kelly Clarkson Show,” Allen said. .
It was Reis' designer who contacted Allen about collaborating, Allen said.
Reis said she started her business only a few years ago and it felt empowering.
“Someone who comes from a very small community on the north coast, Rigolet and Nunatsiavut, and who, you know, still lives in Labrador.”
It feels good to see Indigenous representation and see that it is “evolving.”
