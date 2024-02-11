New York Fashion Week: highlights of the fall-winter 2024 shows









CNN

—

As New York Fashion Week kicked off again this weekend in Manhattan and Brooklyn, designers offered tantalizing twists on familiar dress codes. Inside the neoclassical Williamsburgh Savings Bank, Peter Do reimagined protective fashion for his second show at the helm of Helmut Lang, sending pants in silk bubble wrap, knit hoods emerging from sleek suits, weathered sand-colored jeans and loose-fitting soft armor. down jackets. Soon after, at Rockefeller Center, models wielding gourd dumbbells presented Collina Strada's deliciously feminine take on sports uniforms and sportswear, wearing elegantly muscular silhouettes according to the show notes which included shorts lace-trimmed boxing jackets and voluminous jackets imitating bulging deltoids and biceps. Then there were designers who updated American dress codes more broadly, whether in their own context or in new ways. Tommy Hilfiger's return to the catwalk attended by brand ambassador Sofia Richie Grange, among other celebrities, and inaugurated with an opening performance by Jon Batiste featured new takes on the prepping classics that the brand itself even established in the 1990s, with boxy tweed coats, varsity clothing. jackets, cashmere dresses and long, voluminous scarves. And Willy Chavarria, who also has a prominent position at Calvin Klein in addition to his own eponymous brand, brought to the show a bold vision of American power dressing through layers and structure, with exaggerated shoulders, peaked lapels and loose coats offset by ruffles and sculptural florals, all with a touch of Chicano influence. Julia Fox, Sam Smith, Dascha Polanco and Becky G sat front row at the Chavarria show and fashion film presentation that spoke to the community as a respite from the ills of the world. Of course, not all designers decided to rewrite the rules, with Prabal Gurung telling CNN backstage that he wasn't too concerned about whether his new collection would be avant-garde. Like Chavarria, Gurung also drew inspiration from community and family, mining his childhood diaries and heritage to create looks richly colored in tones of saffron and vermilion, and adorned with crystals and gold embroidery that paid homage to his father's family in Nepal. What I want to think about is: Is this a story I wanted to tell? What do I feel confident in? That I can do justice? » explained Gurung. You can't predict what's going to be cool. I never worried about it. I just want to share a little piece of my world. Scroll down to see highlights from this season's show, which will be updated throughout the week. There is a feeling of enveloping comfort (in the collection), a lot of ease in the clothes and dresses. Prabal Gurung Last season, we were very princess, very pink; this season we wanted to go darker. We have this kind of fiery, fetish vibe. David Blond, The Blondes

