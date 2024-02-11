Fashion
Buy ethnic wear for him at minimum 60% off on Myntra
You know what never goes out of style? Traditional ethnic clothing for men. It's that perfect blend of culture and style. And guess what? Myntra, the leading online fashion destination, has a superb collection just for you, that too with a minimum of 60% off. Whether you like timeless classics or the latest trends, they have it all. Discover eye-catching prints, intricate embroidery and more. So get ready for a journey through the fascinating world of ethnic fashion for men on Myntra. Let's amplify your style while celebrating incredible Indian craftsmanship. Oh, and don't miss the irresistible offers!
1. Jompers Men Blue Ethnic Patterns Printed Kurta with Churidar
Discount: 66% OFF | Price: 747 | MRP: 2199 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
This stunning blue kurta features ethnic designs printed on cotton blend fabric, exuding elegance and comfort. Paired with a solid churidar, this ensemble is perfect for festive occasions or casual gatherings. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and long sleeves
- Knee length with straight hem
- Machine washable
- Available in different sizes
2. Anouk Man Embroidered Ethnic Patterns Angrakha Kurta with Salwar
Discount: 60% OFF | Price: 1479 | MRP.: 3699 out of 5 stars
Made from polycotton, this green kurta features intricate ethnic pattern embroidery, accentuated with a thread detail. The ensemble is completed with a striped salwar, offering a contemporary twist to the traditional outfit. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Angrakha style with button closure
- Above the knee with asymmetrical hem
- Available in different sizes for a perfect fit
3. KISAH Men Ethnic Pattern Floral Print Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta with Churidar Set
Discount: 63% OFF | Price: 1479 | MRP.: 3998 | Rating: 2.2 stars out of 5
Add a touch of sophistication with this brown and white floral print kurta set. It's comfortable and stylish, and comes with a sturdy churidar to complete the look. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit with knee length kurta
- Drawstring closure on churidar
- Available in several sizes
4. Jompers Men Yellow Ethnic Patterns Thread Embroidered Work Pure Cotton Kurta with Churidar
Discount: 61% OFF | Price: 1130 | MRP: 2899 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Stand out in style with this bright yellow kurta featuring ethnic motif embroidery and thread detailing. Made from pure cotton, it is both fashionable and comfortable. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Above the knee with straight hem
- Comes with a sturdy churidar
- Available in different sizes
5. Hangup Men's Ethnic Pattern Printed Pure Cotton Kurta with Pajama
Discount: 75% OFF | Price: 1749 | MRP: 6999 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5
This printed kurta set is the epitome of style and comfort. Made from pure cotton fabric, it's perfect for lounging or a casual day out. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Straight cut with knee length kurta
- Nehru jacket included
- Available in different sizes
6. Gray Men Jompers Ethnic Patterns Kurta With Churidar
Discount: 71% OFF | Price: 695 | MRP: 2399 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Embrace simplicity with this self-designed ethnic patterned gray kurta, crafted from a silk blend fabric for a luxurious feel. Paired with a solid churidar, it offers a perfect blend of style and comfort for various occasions. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and long sleeves
- Knee length with straight hem
- Silk blend fabric for a premium look
7. Anouk Man Embroidered Ethnic Patterns Chikankari Pure Cotton Kurta with Pajama
Price: 1484 | MRP.: 5499
Spruce up your ensemble with this turquoise blue embroidered kurta paired with pajamas. Endowed with complexes chikankari detail and pure cotton fabric, it offers both style and comfort. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Embroidered ethnic patterns
- Mandarin collar and chikankari detail
- Pure cotton fabric for greater comfort
8. HERE&NOW Men's Beige Ethnic Pattern Embroidered Kurta with Churidar
Discount: 67% OFF | Price: 989 | MRP: 2999 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
This beige kurta with ethnic patterns and embroidery exudes elegance and sophistication. Made from machine-woven polyester fabric, it offers both style and comfort. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and regular long sleeves
- Drawstring closure on churidar for a perfect fit
- Available in sizes M, L, XL, XXL
9. DEYANN Men's Pink Ethnic Pattern Printed Pure Cotton Kurta with Pajamas
Discount: 73% OFF | Price: 1887 | MRP: 6990 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Made from pure cotton, this pink kurta with printed ethnic patterns is both elegant and breathable, perfect for wearing all day long. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and regular long sleeves
- Comes with solid pajamas and Nehru jacket
- Available in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL
ten. View Designs Men Ethnic Designs Thread Embroidery Work Pure Cotton Kurta with Pajama
Discount: 65% OFF | Price: 1259 | MRP: 3599 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars
This gray embroidered kurta features intricate thread detailing, adding a touch of sophistication to your ensemble. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and regular long sleeves
- Elasticated waist on the pajamas for greater comfort
- Available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
11. SOJANYA Men Purple Ethnic Patterns Thread Work Kurta With Churidar
Discount: 70% OFF | Price: 1559 | MRP.: 5199 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Up your style game with this self-designed purple kurta crafted from a silk blend fabric for a luxurious feel. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and regular long sleeves with thread detail
- Solid churidar with drawstring closure
- Available in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL
12. Kaifoo Men Beige Ethnic Patterns Kurta With Pajamas With Nehru Jacket
Discount: 79% OFF | Price: 1469 | MRP: 6999 | Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5
This self-designed beige kurta exudes understated elegance and comes with pajamas and a Nehru jacket for a complete traditional look. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and regular long sleeves
- Silk blend fabric for a luxurious feel
- Available in sizes M, L, XL, XXL
13. SOJANYA Men's Ethnic Patterned Kurta with Pajamas and Nehru Jacket
Discount: 70% OFF | Price: 1949 | MRP: 6499 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
Add a splash of color to your wardrobe with this rust woven design kurta paired with pajamas and Nehru jacket. It's classic, comfortable and so elegant. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Mandarin collar and regular long sleeves
- Made from a silk blend fabric for a comfortable fit
- Available in sizes M, L, XL, XXL
Final Thoughts
Ready to improve your style? So why not dive into Myntra’s special men’s ethnic wear collection? That too irresistible discounts of a minimum of 60% off. From bold prints to intricate embroidery, each piece reflects India's rich cultural heritage while keeping you looking sharp and comfortable. Explore Myntra's diverse range and avail exclusive offers to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe. Shop now on Myntra and add a touch of culture to your wardrobe.
Disclaimer: Images used in this article are for illustration purposes only. They may not be an accurate representation of the products, categories and brands listed in this article.
