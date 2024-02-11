Do you have old dresses in your closet? You can donate it to help teens want to go to prom in Montgomery Co.





With the high cost of prom, many students struggle to afford the dress and accessories that will make them feel beautiful on prom night.



Shoppers search for dresses at the “Project Prom Dress” event in Burtonsville on Saturday. (WTOP/Valérie Bonk) Shoppers search for dresses at the “Project Prom Dress” event in Burtonsville on Saturday. (WTOP/Valérie Bonk) With the high cost of prom, many students struggle to afford the dress and accessories that will make them feel beautiful on prom night. This is where “Project Prom Dress” comes in. This is the third year that the annual prom outfit giving event has been for all high school students. The event is currently looking for you to dig through that closet and find your old dresses, accessories and costumes to donate for the event on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 160 teens attended the event last year. The event kicked off in 2022 with over 1,700 dresses available for teens. “Celebrating prom is a 'rite of passage' for many students, unfortunately the high cost of prom clothing and accessories prevents many students from participating,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Every student deserves the right to attend their prom. I encourage any resident or business with prom-related items to donate to us and help provide this memorable experience for our young adults. Dresses, shoes, accessories and costumes made from 2010 to present, in “wearable condition”, can be given from February 12 to February 29 at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be special collection dates hosted by Montgomery County Recreation on: March 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center at 4301 Willow Lane in Chevy Chase.

March 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center at 18905 Kingsview Road in Germantown. Items will be dry cleaned and put in store on April 13th. Any high school student with a valid ID can attend the event, purchase the displays and get a free full outfit.

