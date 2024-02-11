Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2024 Collection





As New York City commuters rushed chaotically through Grand Central Terminal on a typical Friday evening, security ushered Sofia Richie Grainge, Central Cee and Kelly Rutherford through the Vanderbilt wing of the monument, road to the revered Oyster Bar. On the menu that evening, however, there were no shellfish; on the contrary, the fine restaurant's intended service was much more fashionable: all 56 looks from Tommy Hilfiger's fall/winter 2024 collection. Inside, the brand's signature red, white and blue hues touched the walls, tables, seats and front row seats. Chatty attendees were quickly silenced and seated around the restaurant's plush booths, courtesy of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's famous words: “Stand away from closing doors, please!” Signaling the start of the fashion show, the calm was filled by Questlove, who produced a soundtrack inspired by the Grand Central venue, as well as the city's five boroughs. It was Tommy Hilfiger’s “New York moment.” “It’s preppy, all-American and cool,” Hilfiger told Hypebeast of the collection backstage. These are three words that have long categorized the fashions that define the legacy of the legendary American designer. For him, consistency really East key. As tired as this clichéd advice may be, let Tommy be proof of its validity. His collegiate styles laid the foundation for his fashion empire upon its founding in 1985; today, their reliability is the reason why the brand has seen revenues increase by 4% to reach $1.2 billion in the third quarter of last year. It is now a matter of reworking, refining and remaking this identity. “This line is higher,” Hilfiger said. “The collection contains a lot of our core DNA, but it’s filled with new things in terms of shape, fabric and texture.” On the catwalk, the brand's classic silhouettes of rugby shirts, single-breasted blazers and varsity jackets from the '90s were crafted in textiles such as corduroy, herringbone and chalky stripes. Aside from the legendary shades of Americana, the line was a fan of neutral tones: beiges, tans, browns, grays, black and white. Among an abundance of statement pieces, Tommy named his favorites: “I'm crazy about all the chinos that are now oversized and extra baggy with high waists,” he said. Generally, literal Iconography was minimal, only rarely claiming real estate on outerwear with the letter “H.” The brand's codes were able to speak for themselves: classic stripes adorned cable sweaters, fitted cardigans, chunky scarves and statement ties; sleek tailoring was added to the designer's academic uniform, and hints of athleticism fueled the brand's casual sportswear wardrobe. It was a signature line, with no interference necessary. To much applause, Hilfiger walked down the runway alongside Jon Batiste, who performed a supercharged rendition of his title track “Freedom” for the grand finale. The Grammy winner danced with attendees, serenaded Anna Wintour and climbed on furniture to reach all parts of the room in what was an exhilarating sight to behold. “There is never a dull moment in fashion,” exclaimed Hilfiger. Check out Tommy Hilfiger's Fall/Winter 2024 collection in the gallery above, and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more New York Fashion Week coverage.

