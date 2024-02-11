Top Fashion Stories of the week: February 10

This week's fashion headlines were about collaborations, shows, awards, campaigns and ambassadors.

Among the most talked about, leaks confirmed that a Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration was in the works for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. Furthermore, the Kering Group indicated that Gucci sales fell 4% in the fourth quarter. last year and the LVMH Prize has revealed this year's semi-finalists. Gap Inc. named Zac Posen its new creative director; Jacquemus has set the date and venue for his 15th anniversary show, and Hiroshi Fujiwara revealed he has an autobiography in the works.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Supreme will collaborate with MM6 Maison Margiela





Supreme will collaborate with Maison Margiela's MM6 label, according to a new teaser image revealing the MM6 name next to the Supreme box.

The collaboration was first leaked by the reliable Jay Drops, who said the drop is expected to include a Box Logo hoodie, skateboards and more. Based on the brand's previous collaborations with designers, it's likely that this upcoming edition will also include a wide range of co-branded clothing and accessories. It wouldn't be a shock to see some pieces also nod to Supreme's 30th anniversary.

No further details are currently available, but stay tuned to Hypebeast for more information as it becomes available.

Gucci sales fell 4% in Q4 2023, Kering's total revenue continues to weaken





Dry group THURSDAYreportedits fourth quarter 2023 financial results, revealing a slight decline in revenue overall. At Gucci, the conglomerate's best-performing brand, sales fell 4%, coming in at the lower end of analysts' expectations.

This figure does not represent the sales of the Italian fashion house's new creative director, Sabato de Sarno; his creations will be sold in stores this spring. Nonetheless, Kering Chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said in a statement that the company was focused on revitalizing Gucci, a brand that accounted for 68% of the group's total operating profits in 2023.

Overall, the French luxury group said its sales fell 6% at reported exchange rates to €4.97 billion (or 4% on an underlying basis) during the period. of three months ending on December 31. exceed market expectations which predicted an 8% drop in reported sales.

LVMH Awards Announced for 2024 Semi-Finalists





Earlier this week, the LVMH Prize revealed the 20 semi-finalists for its coveted 2024 prize.

Coming from around the world, the semi-finalists include Agbobly, Aubero, Campillo, Chiahung Su, Duran Lantink, Elena Velez, Fidan Novruzova, Hodakova, Jiyongkim, Karoline Vitto, Khoki, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Niccol Pasqualetti, Paolo Carzana, Pauline. Dujancourt, Ponder.er, Standing Ground, Vautrait, Who decides the war and Ya Yi.

Each semi-finalist will present their collection in Paris at the end of this month. The winner will receive a grant of EUR 400,000, as well as a year of mentoring from LVMH. The finalist will receive EUR 200,000 and a year of mentoring, as part of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

Zac Posen named creative director at Gap Inc.





Zac Posen was named the new creative director at Gap Inc. on Monday.

The American designer, who worked at Brooks Brothers from 2014 to 2020, will return to mainstream fashion at the helm of Gap Inc.'s four brands, where he will specifically lead design, marketing and merchandising. Posen will act as a partner to the company's CEO, Richard Dickson.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Zac Posen, one of America's most celebrated designers, to the start of an exciting new chapter for Gap Inc,” said Dickson. His technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him an ideal fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our historic brands.

Jacquemus will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a cliff-top Capri parade





Jacquemus announced that she will hold a fashion show in Capri to celebrate her 15th anniversary this summer.

The eyewear brand will present its next show at the iconic Italian villa Casa Malaparte, a cliffside retreat and premier example of the country's contemporary architecture. The location appeared in the 1963 Jean-Luc Godard filmContemptwhich first inspired Simon Porte Jacquemus to launch his brand.

I decided to create my brand after watchingThe Mpris(Contempt) by Jean-Luc Godard, inspired by the beauty and modernity of his vision, he declared on Instagram. Today, I feel honored to be able to present our next show at Casa Malaparte.

Jacquemus' 15th anniversary show will take place on June 10.

Hiroshi Fujiwara of fragment design publishes autobiography





Hiroshi Fujiwara writes an autobiography.

The fragment design visionary will recount his illustrious career in streetwear in an upcoming book to be published by Japanese house Bungeishunjusha. Binding is already underway and its release is scheduled for late 2024. Fujiwara has not yet disclosed the title of the autobiography; however, his friend, Kensuke Yamamoto, shared the project's origin story on social media.

Last year we were talking about “Hiroshi, it would be great if you could publish an autobiography next year”, and things progressed from there, and the project began, with the book to be published by Bungeishunjusha d 'here the end. of the year, Yamamoto said on X, via an English translation.

Usher has become the latest face of SKIMS





Just before his performance on the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher took on another starring role this week: the face of SKIMS' latest men's campaign. Photographed by Donna Trope, the sartorial performance features the legendary musician in the solutions-focused brand's latest Stretch and Cotton pieces.

Usher is SKIMS' latest male star, joining Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Patrick Mahomes, who have each led campaigns for the brand's men's division since its launch in October of last year.

When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was very touched, Usher said in a statement. Kims is a long-time friend who has always supported my work. So the opportunity to collaborate on a campaign that supports our two highly anticipated launches made perfect sense.

Dior names Olympic skater Aulien Giraud its new ambassador





Skateboard champion Aulien Giraud is the new face of Dior.

The French fashion house announced on Wednesday that the 26-year-old athlete, who is aiming for gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics, will represent the brand at key events and appear in its future promotional images. Alongside the news, the Kim Jones-led brand released images of Giraud wearing the brand's essential styles, including denim jackets, wool coats and quarter-zip polo shirts.

Bold, creative and spontaneous, the multi-world champion and contender for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now embodies the spirit of Dior style, where sportswear, heritage and reinvention converge, writes the brand in its press release.