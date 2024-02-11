Fan Builds Elegant Dress From Discarded Disney Shopping Bags





Disney fans are no strangers to cosplay, costumes, or fan-based art. D23 is a regular source of incredible homemade cosplays, and twice a year, on each coast, you can find Dapper Day Creations dotting the landscape. Even Halloween in your hometown can result in some of the most elaborate and festive creations, like these Speeder Bikes for Trick-or-Treating. But a teenager's desire to create a Cinderella-style dress from discarded Disney bags is an eye-catching wonder. Artist Sierra Woods of Sullivan, Wisconsin, created this one-of-a-kind ball gown for her Intro to Metals and Fiber Art class. Working nimbly for a total of 8 hours and 15 minutes, Sierra completed the dress with the help of a class partner, Signe Kind (who also posed as her photographer on an iPhone 11), and called her “Disney Princess” creation. Disney Shopping Bag Dress Construction The dress is made from blue duct tape, fake flowers, and over 20 Disney shopping bags. The bags came from her boyfriend's aunt, Jennifer Gens, who has a connection to the parks and was able to collect the bags. RELATED: Fan Goes Viral for Creating Real Disney Princess Dresses The bodice is handmade from blue tape with fluffy blue and white flowers attached to the neckline, reminiscent of Cinderella's live-action ballgown. The skirt, however, is made entirely of Disney bags in a floor-length pattern tailored to Sierra's waist. The skirt of 20 bags fan out in a bucket shape, reflecting the castle above and below the “baseline” of the bags. Accessorizing Sierra's hair was a handmade flower crown that completed her project. Sierra's Disney Dress Shop What will Sierra create next? She tells Inside The Magic that she plans to wear the dress made from Disney bags to prom in spring 2020. RELATED: The Inventor of Disneybounding Gives Her Best Tips for Dressing Up Disney With all the attention being paid to the dress, she plans to create a few more designs from various textiles or objects. We can't wait to see what she sews up next! Where would you wear this amazing creation? Leave us a comment below!

