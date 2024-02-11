Coach Fall/Winter 2024 show live at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is currently in full swing. From February 9 to 14, the fashion week program includes 70 showcases from different designers and brands. The list includes prominent names such as Coach, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Eckhaus Latta, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch.

Helmut Lang kicked off the fashion extravaganza, followed by Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Khaite, Area and Ludovic De Saint Sernin. Coach, hailed for its classic American style, will present its latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection on February 12.

Embrace your wild side? Or stay discreet? Life has many paths. Our latest campaign is about the possibilities that open up when we take the time to listen to ourselves. #CourageToBeReal Photographer: @reihuannn #CoachNY pic.twitter.com/dSP5lO2tfF – Coach (@Coach) January 7, 2024

So if you're interested in learning more about the collection and where to live stream the show, here's your ultimate guide to everything you need to know about the upcoming showcase.

What to expect from the Coach Fall/Winter 2024 presentation

Coach Creative Director Stuart Veverswho has worked for the fashion brand for over 10 years now, will be the curator of the upcoming Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Unfortunately, Vevers or Coach have not released any teasers or hints regarding the upcoming show, although one can expect plenty of classic pieces at the fall/winter 2024 presentation. Hint: More new bags.

Coach is known for its leather goods, particularly its wide range of bags aimed at both men and women. At the Fall/Winter 2024 showcase, we can expect Vevers to present the next big bag of the season or a new collection of bags as well as seasonal clothing.

In menswear, the collection will likely focus on outerwear, including jackets and coats, printed tees, turtlenecks, knitwear and pants.

Where can you watch the Coach Fall/Winter 2024 show?

The Coach Fall/Winter 24 show is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on February 12, translating to 12:30 a.m. (IST) on February 13 in Singapore.

Viewers can also follow the Coach Fall/Winter 2024 show via other platforms, including the brand's website, Instagram account and YouTube channel. In addition, the show will be presented on the New York Fashion Week websiteInstagram apps and stories.

(Hero and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Coach)