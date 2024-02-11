NYFW 2024: Is Khaite the future of American fashion?

By almost any measure, Khaite, the women's clothing brand founded in 2016 by Catherine Holstein, is one of American fashion's great recent success stories, if not the great success story.

The brand has been around for less than a decade, but Ms. Holstein has already been named designer of the year twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in 2022 and 2023. She dreams of a brutalist zen store in SoHo. , not far from Prada and Balenciaga. Last year it invested in Groovesthe private equity firm that also backs film production company A24 and On Running, with plans to open more stores.

And judging by his show on Saturday, which was held in a huge black box at Chelsea Piers, with a river mirroring a black parade lit only by the kind of tracking spot that Tom Ford made famous during her Gucci and YSL years, she has ambition to spare. .

What she doesn't seem to have is originality.

In transitioning from the cool girl fashion she was originally known for to the more majuscule fashion, she seems to have gotten lost in the thicket of other people's ideas, borrowing a little from here, a little from there. It's as if she feels that in order to compete with the big brands, she has to follow the same steps as those brands. As a result, she's stuck in a buffer zone between the lavish angst of the recently popular understated luxury movement and the dominatrix leathers most associated with Saint Laurent (especially when paired with black shades and red lips).