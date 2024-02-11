Fashion
NYFW 2024: Is Khaite the future of American fashion?
By almost any measure, Khaite, the women's clothing brand founded in 2016 by Catherine Holstein, is one of American fashion's great recent success stories, if not the great success story.
The brand has been around for less than a decade, but Ms. Holstein has already been named designer of the year twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in 2022 and 2023. She dreams of a brutalist zen store in SoHo. , not far from Prada and Balenciaga. Last year it invested in Groovesthe private equity firm that also backs film production company A24 and On Running, with plans to open more stores.
And judging by his show on Saturday, which was held in a huge black box at Chelsea Piers, with a river mirroring a black parade lit only by the kind of tracking spot that Tom Ford made famous during her Gucci and YSL years, she has ambition to spare. .
What she doesn't seem to have is originality.
In transitioning from the cool girl fashion she was originally known for to the more majuscule fashion, she seems to have gotten lost in the thicket of other people's ideas, borrowing a little from here, a little from there. It's as if she feels that in order to compete with the big brands, she has to follow the same steps as those brands. As a result, she's stuck in a buffer zone between the lavish angst of the recently popular understated luxury movement and the dominatrix leathers most associated with Saint Laurent (especially when paired with black shades and red lips).
At least that's what the current collection suggests, with these leathers, in the shape of long coats, well belted at the waist, with ram's shoulders. Also jackets with wider, curved shoulders but cropped like boleros and paired with square leather skirts. In addition, organza tops and skirts molded around the torso and legs like whipped cream jets or boa constrictors, ghost white nightgowns and tango evening scarf print silks, tucked into cigarette pants and fitted with a cummerbund. The figure was major at the top, awkward at the bottom.
In her show notes, Ms. Holstein wrote that with this collection she had been thinking about heritage and memory, but that the memories that came to mind most were those of a time when new fashion Yorkie was often seen as a derivative of its European counterparts.
Nostalgia is in order, but is it really an era to which we want to return?
There is a school of thought that says yes, this is exactly what buyers want: a style that creates what is often called direction, without the extremity that usually accompanies any idea of change. That there's enough going on in women's lives that they don't want to work too hard to figure out their clothes and that translation has value. Additionally, each designer copies other designers. (I can name at least five who made their version of the Chanel tweed jacket.)
But if Ms. Holstein truly wants to be a leader in American fashion, she must develop a signature. She needs a singular, recognizable perspective on women in the world and where they are going.
There's no reason to think it couldn't happen. Ms. Holstein clearly has good taste. She has a platform. She has a solid business. She has the money. And she seems to be trying to make it happen. These delicate skirt-jacket combinations can be a sign of a collection in transition, of an effort to step out of someone else's comfort zone. The question is whether she can watch over hers.
