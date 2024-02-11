Fashion
Dyslexia doesn't hold back Flintshire wedding dress designer
For anyone who has ever seen an episode of Say yes to the dressyou know it can be a minefield.
It’s that “look” that will be unlike any other you’ve ever worn, even the shopping part is a unique and hopefully special experience.
A wedding dress from the Venus collection by Shane Moore Designs
Most brides head to a bridal boutique and, fingers crossed, this is where they'll have their “it's the one” moment.
These specialist boutiques are run by people who know the wedding industry inside and out. Owners and managers will scour bridal salons for the must-have looks to offer their brides-to-be, selecting a range of classic shapes and styles, as well as fresh silhouettes offering something new and different.
It is at these shows that a designer can make a name for himself. And one of those names is Shane Moore.
Designer Shane Moore, based in Hawarden.
Originally from Hawarden, the 44-year-old designer is the creative mind behind Shane Moore Designs and The Village Tailors, which he runs with partner Mark Rogers, 54. With Shane taking over the tailors in 2004, Mark became involved around 2017.
Shane's path to business success, based on the Flintshire village postcard, isn't exactly a rags-to-riches story, but it took a lot of effort, determination and talent.
Shane, severely dyslexic, left school early at 15, unable to read and write. He said: “They had let me go down a few years to try and let me catch up, but they said I was nowhere near school age to take my exams.
Mannequins of all shapes and sizes at Shane Moore Designs.
“I was told that I could not continue my high school education and that I would have to consider continuing my education until I reached an age where I was not legally obligated to continue my education.
“And that’s how I really got into sewing and tailoring. I grew up with it, my aunt had taught me how to sew from the age of seven.
“Whenever people asked me what I wanted to do, I said I just wanted to sew.”
Mark Rogers and Shane Moore outside The Village Tailors in Hawarden.
Shane was told he would never take a course without qualifications or being able to read and write, but was asked if he could take a practical test.
They agreed to see him and he was told that his work was better than that of most third or fourth year students. This is how his steps towards design began.
After training in Llandudno with a team of tailors, dressmakers and pattern makers, he studied fashion design and garment making for three years. He then spent a further year developing his craft as a tailor, which allowed him to spend six months in London's iconic Savile Row.
A wedding dress from the Venus collection by Shane Moore Designs
Shane, of course a fan of the BBC gem The Great British Dressmaking Bee, explains that design was a natural progression and one of only two passions in life (the second being his classic car). He adds with conviction: “I love my job. In all its aspects, to the end.”
With menswear not quite fulfilling his creative urge, Shane worked for Wrexham wedding dress designer Shelagh M, who supplied dresses throughout the UK. It was here that he developed his love for the bride.
He now creates his own collections, including eight to ten dresses per year, all made by hand.
Tools of the trade.
Inspiration is a constant, organic process and can come from trends, what celebrities are wearing, mood boards and taking elements to create your own designs. And Shane loves the design side, researching, sampling and fabric sourcing.
The attention to detail doesn't stop at the intricacies of the dresses, and while green may not be the color we think of most for a wedding dress, it's a must-have for Shane, concerned about sustainable development.
He explains: “As a company we are very passionate about the green vision of it all. The way we make our dresses supports this.
Shane Moore at work.
“The fabrics we use are recycled polyesters and silks, our boxes are made from recycled cardboard. We try to use recycled wherever possible.
“And manufactured in-house, we can deliver in six to eight weeks.”
Shane also sews a Welsh flag label and a small carved wooden love spoon onto each dress.
The Shane Moore Designs Welsh flag love spoon and tag added to each wedding dress.
Mark, who looks after sales, said: “We are passionate about being Welsh and being a Welsh designer. It's a love story. It's handmade in the Land of Wales and with love.”
Events such as the huge and influential Bridal Week Harrogate provide the perfect platform to showcase one's work to boutiques. Those impressed by his designs can order dresses for their stores, and once a bride is wowed by a Shane Moore Designs dress, he sets about tailoring it to fit her body perfectly. They currently supply stores all over the country.
Bridal brand Shane Moore launched in 2019 and the first collection launched under pandemic restrictions.
One of the dresses Shane Moore is working on.
Shane said: “The first couple of years were really, really tough because we were in the Covid world, and no one really wanted to buy new dresses.
“But stores were having trouble ordering from their usual suppliers and were missing weddings. That’s where we came in.”
Shane is rightly proud to have reached the stage he is at, against all odds, with a highlight showcasing at the Harrogate Fashion Show, competing against the big players in the industry.
A wedding dress from the Venus collection by Shane Moore Designs
He believes the industry needs to adopt a more modern way of working, with faster delivery and interchangeable designs.
But there will always be room for something classic, reflected in the celebrity styles of the designer he admires, with Shane citing Catherine, Princess of Wales and TV presenter Dermot O'Leary as two people who pull off a effortless look.
Whether timeless and chic or unique and modern, Shane Moore Designs can make every bride feel special. And as more people discover Shane's style, more and more brides are saying “yes” to a dress made in Wales.
Shane Moore Designs and The Village Tailors are at Kentigern Stables, Rectory Lane, Hawarden.
For further details of Shane Moore Designs stockists visit: shanemooredesigns.co.uk
