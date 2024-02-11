Kristin Juszczyks' Super Bowl Swift Style for NFL Awards Connects with Fan Communities

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey receive Super Bowl … [+] LVIII-inspired down jackets from teammate Kyle Juszczyk on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The custom vests were created by fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk to celebrate the duo's 2023 FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year awards. FedEx

San Francisco 49ers guard Kyle Juszczyk invited teammates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey to join him in a meeting in a hotel room overlooking Las Vegas in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. When the two entered the room, the quarterback-running back duo was greeted with a surprise: a packaged delivery to celebrate winning the 2023 FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year Award. Inside the box were custom-made items by Kristin Juszczyk, a rising name in sports fashion.

Objects designed by Juszczyk for the occasion were Super Bowl LVIII-inspired down jackets featuring the number 58 on the chest. The vests also include a Super Bowl logo, as well as embroidered lettering on the front recognizing the date and location of the championship game and the annual FedEx awards. They are among the latest creations created by Juszcyk, whose business is currently booming.

Women and men want fashion-forward clothing that allows them to support their favorite teams, she said in a recent conversation. I had this light bulb moment while I was at one of the colder games. I see a lot of men walking around and they're wearing their jerseys, but they had huge winter coats on top. And I wonder: why have we never made a jersey jacket, so people can wear and support their favorite players and look good doing it? It's just snowballed from there.

The idea of ​​recycling struck Juszczyk while he was watching that game. But she initially noticed this gap in the market several years ago. This led her to start working on clothing designs and create a brand, Origin. Three years ago, she focused on creating custom NFL designs.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Kristin Juszczyk, fashion designer and wife of Kyle Juszczyk … [+] San Francisco 49ers #44 looks on before the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sometimes, when she became discouraged about not having reached the level of success she was aiming for, a close friend would tell her that it took a hundred no's to get one yes. So, Juszczyk counted, believing that each one brought her closer to what she hoped to achieve. And then, last year, I got my yes.

In fact, she ended up with more than one yes, each one bigger than the next.

During the 2023 NFL season, Juszczyk began sending some of his designs to Brittany Mahomes, the fitness entrepreneur and wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She also sent clothes to Olivia Culpo, the model-influencer and fiancée of 49ers running back McCaffrey. Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnastics legend, was also the recipient of the designs. When they appeared in front of millions of followers on TV shows and on social media, wearing these designs, the public took notice.

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner did it too. He commanded a personalized jacket to wear while cheering on the Detroit Lions from the sidelines at Ford Field during teams participating in the NFL playoffs. Juszczyk finished working on it and sent it overnight via FedEx. But bad weather and transportation problems delayed his arrival before the Lions' home game against the Los Angeles Rams. FedEx nevertheless ensured that the package arrived on time, with a driver hand-delivering it to the stadium. Recoveries on social media of images of Lautner wearing the jacket and the story of its delivery raised public awareness of Juszczyks' designs.

But Juszczyk's Instagram, TikTok and other social networks, along with broader public attention, reached new heights with what happened next.

Juszczyk picked up on the pop culture explosion surrounding music icon Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce. So the designer took it upon herself to create a custom coat for Swift. She then asked Mahomes for a favor to help her pass the item on to her VIP suitemate for the day, Swift. A few days later, Mahomes and Swift wore the Juszczyk-designed jackets during the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins.

An average audience of 23 million viewers watched the live broadcast of the match. Between that and NFL and Swift's followings on traditional and social media networks alone, hundreds of millions of people were watching images and videos of the pair wearing the jackets.

Juszczyk enjoys the celebrity attention, viral images and videos, and social media influencer attraction around his work. She enjoys this to an extent and it also comes at a time coinciding with her spouse's job as a member of the 49ers who receives his share of the spotlight. But even though dressing these celebrities is amazing and I'm so lucky and blessed to be able to do it, it was never my main goal. My main goal is to see everyday fans wearing my designs, she said.

In the days after the mid-January game, when Mahomes and Swift wore the coats, Juszczyk signed a license agreement with the NFL which allows him to use official NFL logos in his creations. The Super Bowl 58 vests she created for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year are her first officially licensed NFL design. It also plans to further partner with FedEx in a way that uses the multinational package shipping and business services company's resources to transport finished parts to their customers. Meanwhile, Juszczyk is auction off a version of the vests for charitywith all proceeds from the auction going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a tribute to his mother, who championed Juszczyk's interests from the beginning but died of the disease more than a decade ago.

Juszczyks' designs have much more to offer than just converting a jersey into a coat and earning looks, impressions and mentions on social media. This is why, for example, Swift wearing Juszczyks designs mattered beyond superficial appearances. They draw on elements of fan culture, particularly community ties and a sense of belonging.

Beyond the excessive attention of the moment, Juszczyk remains focused on this objective. Its partnerships, notably with the NFL and FedEx, are moving in this direction. High visibility connections with leading organizations, media and names provide a platform to work towards this long-term goal.