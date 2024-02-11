Is anything still cool in fashion?

NEW YORK Cool, like almost every other word these days, is overused to the point of being misinterpreted. Many things associated with the word are dated to the point of being And-coolness: cigarettes, masculinity, trendy clothes. But something changes in the cool atmosphere. Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman (in Prada!) at the Grammys was cool. Two women who refuse to compromise, but who are generous hosts who take us into their unique world.

And in fashion, this new cool was introduced by Willy Chavarria. This guy is cool and, more importantly, his clothes are too. The designer, now in his 50s, has spent his career in the commercial trenches of brands such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein while developing his own brand. The energy around his brand has been growing in recent years, and he won the CFDA's American Menswear Designer of the Year award last fall, but this show seemed like a real arrival. A true thesis of cool: guys in beefy leather jackets and tapered pants, collars as long and pointy as an index finger pointed in your face, business-size cuffed coats. After walking down the runway, the models stood behind a long table covered in very pious dripping candles, as if those wearing Chavarria weren't just wearing clothes, but were pulling fashion toward a higher purpose.

Part of Chavarria's cool comes from his age: He's decades older than designers when they usually have their moment. He doesn't have to worry about trends; he's past the point of beating his chest about what older generations don't understand. He can just be himself. He has ease; He's self-deprecating: I care more about cinema than fashion, he said after the show, shrugging his shoulders, to explain his decision to begin the show with a brief cinematic effort. He said he wanted to make his clothes more commercial this season with a laugh, because that kind of bold statement is considered a sin, even if it's what you need to survive.

But the real seed of Chavarria's cool is his vision of masculinity: I've never been more moved by a short man in a big hat, and really, nothing reflects American style better than a man who takes care with precaution of his favorite tracksuit. These are men whose lives are governed by competing impulses: scandalous insecurity and an instinct for flamboyance. Rare is the creator who approaches this kind of inner upheaval with such tenderness.

Chavarria found success thanks to the idea that his world was never seen on the runway, a motivation that brought us geniuses such as Patrick Kelly and troublemakers such as Virgil Abloh. We must question the desire to see the track as an exalted space. Wouldn't it be more fun, more punk, cooler to forgo the fashion show industrial complex altogether? But Chavarria’s vision seems much bigger than simple inclusion. This shows that power was his insistence on humanity and dignity.

This feeling of freshness, ease, confidence and empathy highlighted two other shows: Khaite, by Catherine Holstein, and Peter Dos Helmut Lang.

Holstein held his show Saturday night in a dark room with a shiny podium. The decor and collection were too serious and rigid. As with balder, influencer-adjacent brands, she's held hostage by oversized silhouettes, and her fabrics (leather or silk grouped in a cloud shape) and sense of proportion make her women look so droopy. These are clothes designed for a good night out, at least as the style and staging suggest, but their heaviness would get in the way of a good time. Oversized clothing can make a woman look lackadaisical, but oversized clothing makes her look helpless. Why is a woman wearing a comically huge leather anorak over a billowing dress, and why the hell is she in such a hurry? These clothes seemed disconnected from reality.

This lack of real-world action is also what stuck Dos Helmut Lang in old cool: he lacks the transporting finesse of his eponymous brand's language, which can seduce you into wearing a severe black suit, and the low -and- a dirty study that you'd expect from an affordable label, like his Lang is supposed to be. His bubble-wrap pieces seem more likely to be worn by an unserious SoundCloud rapper than a stylish artist or a gig-coaching twenty-something who doesn't know office dress codes. The clothes seem overworked, rather than demanding something from the people who welcome this formidable creature who should want to wear Dos clothes.

Fashion industry types have been whispering for a few seasons now that the true spirit of Helmut Lang's weird, sexy, simplistic workwear can be found at Eckhaus Latta, Mike Eckhaus' New York and Los Angeles-based brand and Zoe Latta. They originated the idea of ​​dressing a New York community, rather than a fancy person, which is something even European luxury brands are talking about today. But their circle expanded well beyond the group of ceramists who went to Bard. Kelly Bensimon, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, was in the front row, with SNL cast member Sarah Sherman and the Dare, a musician who looks and sounds like Jim Morrison was rejected from the Strokes and wishes Julian Casablancas die regretting it.

Eckhaus Latta started as a brand aimed at the kind of person who moves to the city looking for a creative life and finds it difficult. Its vaporous cocktail dresses, its oxblood-colored quilted pants, its chunky knits and its fancy sheepskin are more careful, more finished. This serious vibe seems mature now; designers progress, grow.