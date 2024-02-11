Brittany Mahomes Shines in Sheer Dress at Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party

Brittany Mahomes kicked off Super Bowl weekend at the Sports Illustrated party in Las Vegas on Saturday. The wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was announced Thursday as the newest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, wore an Oscar de la Renta minidress to the event. Her ensemble featured a clear base with silver glitter creating a scale pattern.

Brittany Mahomes at the SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Mahomes completed his shiny outfit with a silver leather Yuzefi mini bag to match his metallic platform sandals. She also posed in a Sports Illustrated windbreaker to celebrate her recent partnership with the magazine.

Jena Sims, left, and Brittany Mahomes at the SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Mahomes will be featured in the 60th anniversary issue of SI Swimsuit, scheduled for release in May. In the announcement video shared by the magazine on Instagram, Mahomes was seen wearing a red one-piece swimsuit by Mugler and a bikini by Natalia Fedner.

Brittany Mahomes at the SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Billboard

The Sports Illustrated party was held at Encore Las Vegas to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams will face each other on Sunday in Las Vegas. The event was attended by Bebe Rexha, Camille Kostek, Jena Sims and other models and celebrities.

Brittany Mahomes' mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, was also in attendance. She wore a sheer jumpsuit and a black blazer dress.

Randi Mahomes at the SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Brittany Mahomes retired from football in 2017. Since then, she has worked as a certified fitness trainer and raised her two children, Sterling and Bronze, whom she shares with Patrick. In 2022, the family was featured in the Skims' Holiday campaign.

While supporting her husband's career, Mahomes has also had his fair share of red carpet moments over the years. At the premiere of Netflix's documentary “Quarterback” last year, she was seen in a metallic silver off-the-shoulder cut dress by Alex Perry. The same month, she wore a Versace cup dress to the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LVIII will be Patrick Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl and his chance to win the title a third time.