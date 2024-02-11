Michigan basketball creamed by Nebraska in stunning fashion

Michigan hoped to build on an upset against No. 11 Wisconsin and string together consecutive victories for the first time in two months.

Instead, the Wolverines continued their offensive struggles on the road without sophomore guard Dug McDaniel and came back from their losses in stunning fashion.

Michigan was dominated by Nebraska and buried by a crushing first half from which it never came close in a 79-59 drubbing Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They (the Cornhuskers) were ready. They came out and set the tone from the start,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard told reporters. “We did a poor job defensively. We didn't provide the energy and effort we needed early in the game, especially on the road. We gave Nebraska the confidence to see the ball go through the basket . .

“Overall, I wasn't very happy with the way we played, but credit to Nebraska. They did a heck of a job.”

Graduate transfer guard Nimari Burnett had 18 points and sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. had nine points and nine rebounds for Michigan (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten), which shot a season-worst with 32.3% from the field and fell to 0.-4 in road games without McDaniel as he serves an academic suspension.

It was the same scenario for Michigan on the road without McDaniel. The defense remained one of the worst in the league and the offense struggled to create anything other than sturdy pull-ups.

After a forgettable first half that saw Michigan trailing by 30 and trailing by 20 at the break, the Wolverines attempted to find their way back into the game while facing a mountainous and uphill battle. They never could.

Burnett scored on a layup in transition to cut the score to 48-29 with 18:34 remaining. This was immediately countered by Nebraska with a quick 7-0 burst to push the lead back above 20.

Michigan cut the under-20 deficit once again when sixth-year guard Jaelin Llewellyn scored a 3-pointer to make it 57-38 with 13:08 left. The Wolverines had a chance to get close, but missed their next seven shots.

After Nebraska expanded the margin to 25, Michigan continued to scratch and claw. The Wolverines went on a 12-2 run with back-to-back 3-pointers from redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter and Burnett to make it 70-55 with 4:52 left.

BOX SCORE: Nebraska 79, Michigan 59

That's as close as Michigan could get, as it suffered its 11th loss in 13 games and seventh double-digit setback during that stretch. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, ended an eight-game losing streak against Michigan and earned their first series win since Jan. 18, 2018.

Keisei Tominaga scored 19, Josiah Allick 16 points and Brice Williams added 13 for Nebraska (17-8, 7-7), which shot 46.9 percent from the floor and improved to 7- 0 at home in Big Ten play.

“Disappointing end to the first half. The confidence that (Michigan) built at the end of the half was very dangerous,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. “Instead of finding a way to keep that number at 30 and there’s no doubt, now it’s 20. They come out in the second half and go running and now it’s a dogfight.

“I was proud of the way they came out of the locker room and responded. We took the lead pretty quickly at the start of the second half and then held it the rest of the way.”

It took less than seven minutes for the Wolverines to fall into a double-digit hole that continued to grow and grow, as Nebraska came out firing on all cylinders while Michigan spun its wheels.

The Cornhuskers, who entered as the worst offensive rebounding team in conference, continually beat the Wolverines on the offensive glass, took advantage of second chance opportunities, made the extra pass often and were the aggressors early on.

After Burnett scored a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game with 15:32 left in the first half, Nebraska took full control with a 34-6 lead over a 10-minute stretch.

“It’s a good learning tool for us,” Howard said. “We have to be able to compete with teams when they come out with this type of energy. Our goal was to win the first five minutes, but unfortunately we didn't achieve that.”

The Wolverines had no answer for Tominaga, who did plenty of damage and ignited the run by draining a contested 3-pointer. He blasted freshman guard George Washington III on a baseline drive for a layup, then used a pump fake to break free for an open jumper to give Nebraska the lead, 18-7, at 1:28 p.m.

The deficit grew as everything snowballed for Michigan, which missed 15 of its first 20 field goal attempts and further hampered itself with turnovers. On the defensive end, Tominaga continued to make his way. He drained a step-back 3-pointer, found an open teammate with a wraparound pass and returned a floater during a string of 13 unanswered points.

By the time Tominaga made his third 3-pointer and the dust settled on Nebraska's huge run, the Wolverines were facing an insurmountable 43-13 deficit with 5:21 left in the first half.

Michigan showed some life and closed the half on a 12-2 run to chip away at Nebraska's cushion. Senior forward Terrance Williams II and Llewellyn capped the surge with consecutive 3-pointers to make it 45-25 at the break.

“We didn't shoot consistently like we wanted, but I like the way we competed in the last five to six minutes of the first half and throughout the second half,” said Howard said. “We could have easily packaged it and said, 'You know what? You've got this one.' Our team continued to fight and I respect how we played with pride until the end.”

[email protected]

@jamesbhawkins