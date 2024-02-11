Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Lautner Wear Same Black Dress in Funny TikToks





Taylor Lautner and his wife have a lot in common. In addition to the shared love they have for each other, as The Lautners also share the same first and last name . Now, it looks like the couple is delving deeper into the notion of matchmaking and doing it in a fun way. The couple both slayed in the same black dress through fun TikToks. And yes, the clips are just as delicious as you probably imagine. Since both Taylor Launters live under the same roof, that means they can consult each other on fashion choices for big events. It's one thing to give fashion advice on which suit and dress to wear, but it's another when it comes to deciding who looks best in the same dress. In a fun TikTok video posted by Ms. Lautner, she and her husband jokingly wore the same sequined black dress while lip-syncing. family guy audio, “Well, one of us is going to have to change.” Take a look at the hilarious short film below: @mrstaylautner

♬ one of us is going to have to change – xoxoclips This stunning black sequin dress was the one Ms. Taylor Lautner wore to this year's NFL Honors event. What made me smile was seeing the Dusk The actor wears this same outfit with white knee high socks and heels showing off her sexy bare leg. He absolutely played the role of a diva in this TikTok. Many comments jokingly asked how we could tell the two Taylor Lautners apart since they are wearing the same outfit. Not only that, but users felt like they were both slayed in the dress, and I have to agree. Hilarity ensued, as the Valentine's Day the actor's dress didn't come off as quickly after this video. Another TikTok post from Taylor Lautner himself saw him continuing to wow users by teaching them “the French word for trash.” You can see the Kidnapping actor working this top below: @Taylor Lautner

♬ original sound – Bunnie 🎪 Most likely, he already knew that Taylor Lautner had a major six-pack, as fans watched him transform into Jacob in the film. Dusk movies (which is available with a Hulu Subscription ). But who knew of his impressive work? Despite having those strong limbs and flaunting them while wearing those heels, his wife finally got the chance to wear this sequined black dress at the NFL Honors. With that, her husband still slayed wearing a brown jacket and matching pants. Both Taylors are so adorable and probably have a love story that you can say is better than the main one depicted in Dusk. Lautner adorably met his future wife through her sister, who met her at church. She knew Taylor (whose maiden name is Dome) would be the perfect match for her brother and couldn't resist introducing them. His brotherly instincts proved correct, as the two Taylors got married after four years of dating, they became Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner. For his part, Mr. Lautner found a cute way to propose, creating a romantic kitchen setting complete with candles, flowers and a “Lautner” sign as he got down on one knee and popped the question. The Mrs. was apparently crying so hard that it took her a while to finally say yes between sobs. Taylor Lautner and his wife may share the same name, but that doesn't mean they can wear the same dress to events together. Still, I think the odd couple ultimately made a solid compromise in deciding who would wear the piece. To follow his upcoming projects, keep an eye on the 2024 movie calendar .

