MT rolls to 7-0 sweep of Tulsa





WACO, TX Baylor men's tennis swept Tulsa, 7-0, Sunday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Bears improve to 7-1 on the season with a 5-0 record at Waco before hosting fifth-ranked USC at 5:30 Monday night. Baylor men's tennis swept Tulsa, 7-0, Sunday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Bears improve to 7-1 on the season with a 5-0 record at Waco before hosting fifth-ranked USC at 5:30 Monday night. THE SUMMARY The Bears clinched the doubles point Sunday afternoon with wins on courts one and two, despite three new doubles pairs from the Hurricane. Tadeas Paroulek And Zsombor Velcz stalwarts at No. 1, marched to a victory over Alex Okonkwo and Pierce Rollins, a former Texas A&M Aggie, 6-4. Devin Badenhorst And Luc Koenig They won their fifth doubles victory of the season together to clinch the point, defeating Timothy Carlsson Seger and Victor Tosetto, 6-3. Koenig improved to 4-1 on the season with his victory at Court Five, defeating Carlsson Seger in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-1. Shortly after, 29thRanked Paroulek held off Okonkwo in his first match on Court Two in 2024, 6-2, 6-2. Velcz earned his second No. 1 victory this season in decisive fashion, defeating 2023 singles wins leader Aggie in comeback form, 6-1, 5-7, 7-5. Closing out play, No. 107 Badenhorst earned his first victory as an ITA-ranked player by defeating Callum Gale, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3 on court three. Louis Bowden won her court, coming back twice to win in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(7). Ultimately, Brostrom Poulsen was victorious in his fourth three-set singles match of the spring, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3. STRONG POINTS QUOTABLE

The head coach Michael Woodson

On the match “It was an interesting match. We played very well in doubles, although we were quite reserved with our energy and our enthusiasm. I think that allowed Tulsa to come back and attack us a little too much in singles. “This is a courageous and well-trained team that has improved compared to last year. As the match progressed our fitness looked really good. I think we put our teeth into the match on every pitch. Of course it helps to have guys like Teddy [Paroulek] and Luke [Koenig] Quickly leave the field and write points on the board. To see guys like Zsombor [Velcz] turn your match from the end to win, see Oskar [Brostrom Poulsen] came from a set break to end the match, Louis [Bowden] lost a break in both sets to win in straight sets, and Devin [Badenhorst] came back and won in three. Any time you can beat a team like this, 7-0, you feel pretty good. It was an interesting way to get to 7, but we'll take the whole day and aim for USC. » On the impact of supporters on major home matches “[The fans] making such a big difference to our guys. Not only is having fans in the seats great, but also having an engaged crowd cheering for the guys and Baylor. It makes things so much more fun for the fans and so much more fun for the players, and we play better. It's a typical home field advantage to have a full, packed house with the possibility of having fans here in Hawkins, right above the field. You can make a real difference. So I would challenge our Baylor family to get out there, make some noise, and make an impact. We need you.” FOLLOWING The Bears will host No. 5 USC Monday night at 5:30 at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. Fans in attendance can receive a free burger and a Valentine's Day-themed t-shirt, while supplies last. -BaylorBears.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorbears.com/news/2024/2/11/mens-tennis-mt-rolls-to-7-0-sweep-of-tulsa.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos