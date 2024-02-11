17 Plus Size Fashion Finds for Spring Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although the plus size fashion market still has a way to go and is growing, finding plus size pieces is becoming easier and easier. Whether you prefer super trendy clothes or more tried-and-true classics, you can find plus size fashion finds for spring without completely emptying your wallet!

From sleek skirts to flowy tees, plus size fashion is a versatile and stylish space. Nonetheless, we've rounded up 17 spring plus-size fashion finds under $50 that pack a powerful, chic punch. Keep reading to see our picks!

1. Adapted energy: Kim Kardashian The SKIMS brand is known for being size-conscious and you'll love the Long sleeve low back bodysuit for everyone It was $68, now just $42!

2. Daily essential: This cotton jersey t-shirt is perfect for any occasion just $28!

3. Keep it cool: Get this vsturtleneck sweater for a warm but airy alternative, just $40!

4. Bloom until spring: For those who prefer prints, this ruffled floral print dress This is exactly what you wanted, it was $129, now just $49!

5. Show off a little leg: This sweater skirt is comfortable but won't allow you to overheat, it was $80, now just $40!

6. Business Casual Chic: throw them away pull-on knit flared pants for a versatile, streamlined option that works during business hours and after, was $75, now only $45!

7. Velvet regalia: This velvet top feels refined but elegant enough to wear anywhere was $69, now just $41!

8. Wardrobe Staple: Take them spull-on stretch jeggings for durable and ventilated pants, just $29!

9. Minimum declaration: This shigh neck t-shirt pairs well with jeans or skirts, and it's perfect for spring just $19!

10. Stay covered: Light weight hooded sweatshirt because spring is a necessity, and you will love this one just $36!

11. Don’t ruffle your feathers: Pop on that rruffled tunic with jeans and your favorite sandals for a comfortable spring ensemble $27!

12. Warm atmospheres: This set of two sweaters is a lightweight model that will wear well during the transition period just $29!

13. Sleeveless Elegance: Vests are super trendy but this one seems very classic just $30!

14. Frown Nervousness: This rpleated satin skirt is super fashion-forward and would look sexy with your favorite pair of pumps or heeled sandals was $20, now just $13!

15. Keep a t-shirt with you: This T-shirt is as cool and minimal as possible just $26!

16. Denim Diva: Everyone needs a pair of trusty jeans, and this pairhas a relaxed fit was $43, now just$26!

17. Overall Queen: This pair of loose overalls they feel like they're 90s inspired, but they also look modern It was $40, now just $29!

