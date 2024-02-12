Jab Sonam Kapoor met designer Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week





Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Sonam Kapoor ) Sonam Kapoor's recent Instagram post made headlines for all the right reasons. The actress flew to the US to attend the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2024 show during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Offering a glimpse into her fashionable getaway, Sonam shared a series of photos from the event. The first image shows Sonam striking a pose alongside famous fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. Next are some captivating solo shots of the star at the event. Additionally, Sonam treated her followers to photos of her fun moments with British actor Damson Idris and Thai stars Phuwin Tangsakyuen and Pond Naravit. Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor's navy pantsuit and striped shirt combo oozed serious fashion goals. In her caption, the actress expressed: What an amazing experience Tommy Hilfiger 36 hours in my favorite [New York] in an iconic location and a fabulous show… the most fun I've had in a while! Thank you so much for having me…can't wait to come back! As soon as Sonam Kapoor shared this post, fans across the world flooded the comments section with red hearts. Sonam Kapoor has always been open about her personal and professional challenges on her social media platforms. The actress, who welcomed her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022, gave an update on her postpartum weight loss journey last month. Sharing her progress with her Instagram followers, Sonam posted a video on her Instagram stories. In the mirror selfie video, Sonam wears a sports bra and tights, showcasing her toned stomach. Celebrating her achievement, she wrote in the caption: What a wow… 20kg lighter… 6 more to go. Click here to read in detail. Before this, Sonam Kapoor shared a note about her postpartum physical transformation journey. While looking resplendent in a lehenga-choli ensemble, the star wrote: It took me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slow and steady, no crash diets or crazy workouts, just consistent self-care and baby care. I'm not there yet, but almost where I want to be…I'm still very very grateful for my body and how amazing it has been. Being a woman is a wonderful thing. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind.

