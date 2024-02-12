Dress canned tuna with a helping of cottage cheese





canned tuna on toast – nesavinov/Shutterstock If you've made it here, we applaud you for not automatically ignoring an article about mixing canned tuna with cottage cheese. At first glance, these two don't seem like a particularly appetizing combo. But hear us out, cottage cheese is having a moment lately and, as it's mixed with Meatballs, cinnamon toastAnd Tzatziki saucehe transforms into an unlikely hero of endless recipes. According to WebMD, not only are its nutritional benefits numerous, given that it is full of protein and calcium, but it also provides thickness, creaminess and a mild flavor to any dish in which it is found. All of these qualities make cottage cheese an ideal addition to your canned tuna. Especially if you're on a budget, both of these ingredients are affordable and widely available. When you combine them, you either get a great base for tuna salad or just a simple snack that you can spread on toast and garnish with herbs, seasonings, and hot sauce. And in addition to the protein that cottage cheese brings to the table, just one ounce of tuna packed in water will give you an extra six grams. Learn more: 25 Most Popular Snacks in America Ranked From Worst to Best Humble Ingredients Come Together in a Tasty Way bowl of tuna salad – Debbismirnoff/Getty Images As for the cottage cheese, you can use it in two ways here, depending on how simple you want this combo to be. If you don't mind a few pieces, just deploy it as is. But if you want a smooth, creamy texture, which can make it a closer substitute for mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, run your cottage cheese through a blender or food processor. However you like it, all you have to do is mix it with your canned tuna and any other ingredients. Water-packed fish is tasty on its own, but cans with olive oil will result in a richer final product. If you want to make a delicious lunch in just minutes, simply season your mixture with garlic powder, onion powder, dill, fennel seeds, everything except bagel seasoning, red pepper flakes or your favorite hot sauce. Spread it on rye or a toasted bagel with sliced ​​red onions, capers and sliced ​​tomatoes, or lettuce, relish, cucumbers and sprouts. Or if you have time, create an alternative version of tuna salad with applesstuff your mixture into a lawyeror even fold the suit into one tangy pasta salad. What starts as an unlikely combination might just end up becoming your new favorite lunch. Read it original article on Tasting Table.

