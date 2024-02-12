No. 25 UNC men's tennis dominates No. 24 Georgia, 6-1, thanks to strong performances from Poling and Jansen





The No. 25 North Carolina men's tennis team earned a victory over No. 24 Georgia on Sunday with a final score of 6-1. The Tar Heels started the match off on the right foot, winning the double point after beating their Bulldog opponents in two of the three matches. Sophomore Will Jansen and graduate student Karl Poling finished first in a 6-4 win. Georgia defeated graduate student Phillip Jordan and sophomore Benjamin Kittay, meaning the fate of the doubles point was in the hands of the group's final match. Senior Peter Murphy and freshman Patrick Schoen won their hard-fought match in a tiebreaker against the Bulldogs. Their 7-6 victory propelled the Tar Heels to a 1-0 lead. The singles side of the match was marked by numerous disputes. Only three of the first sets ended with a score differential of more than three games. Jordan and graduate student Will Peters each won their first set and a decisive victory from Schoen, which is promising for the Tar Heels. Poling earned a tiebreak victory, which gave the Tar Heels four wins in the first set as each player entered their second frame. Jordan and Peters won their second set, winning two singles points for UNC and giving it a 3-0 advantage. Poling won his second set much more convincingly than his first. He defeated his opponent Bulldog 6-4 in the second set, earning the Tar Heels another point and giving them a 4-0 lead. This victory gave North Carolina a comfortable buffer, knowing that even if Georgia won the final three singles matches, they would not be able to pull off a victory. Jansen and Kittay lost their first sets but came back to force a third frame after winning their second set. Jansen used her early adversity to fuel a comeback, winning the third set in dominant fashion to put North Carolina ahead 5-0. Schoen won his singles match, winning in straight sets to extend the lead to 6-0. The Tar Heels suffered their only loss of the day in the Kittay match, losing the third set.

